Caleb Greenwood on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Here’s everything you need to know

New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Caleb Greenwood was introduced during the premiere episode and viewers learned about his relationship with Alina, his hesitations, personality traits, and hopes for the future.

The 28-year-old from Arizona has a whimsical side and he loves to be in touch with himself and connected to the world through mediation.

Since he and Alina have never met in person, both are nervous about how much help Alina will need because she is a little person.

Interesting things to know about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast newbie Caleb Greenwood

Caleb uses meditation to ground himself and get perspective for his future, and there were several scenes during the first episode where viewers got to watch how he goes about his practice.

Caleb described himself as never having problems with the ladies and said that he’s never had a real relationship before meeting Alina. Caleb has a passion for traveling and has done so extensively. He also enjoys keeping fit and works fitness into his life.

Alina and Caleb met 13 years ago and the pair lost touch after a while and only reconnected when Caleb saw Alina by chance on an international dating site when he was planning on visiting Russia.

While that particular trip fell through, Caleb and Alina kept talking and are now about to meet up in Turkey.

Alina let Caleb know the lengths of help she will need with her wheelchair and walking and dropped the bomb that her best friend and roommate would be coming along for support because her parents insisted on it.

Caleb Greenwood can be found on social media

Caleb’s Instagram appears to be fairly new and he only has three pictures. 90 Day Fiance fans can find him at @caleb90day.

Two out of Caleb’s three posts highlight his travel bug and the third photo is a promotion for Before the 90 Days.

It is insinuated in Caleb’s Instagram bio that he has a private account. His bio says, “You know me from tv. This is my public account. Slowing updating.”

His bio also provides links to his Twitter, TikTok, Cameo, Cameo with Alina, and Twitch.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.