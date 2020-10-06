Caleb Corprew answers Love Island USA fan questions, reveals what news shocked him upon leaving the Villa

It’s almost been a week since Caleb Corprew made Love Island USA history with his partner Justine Ndiba as the first black couple to ever win the $100,000 grand price.

Love Island USA almost didn’t happen this year due to the global pandemic. Usually, in the isolated waters of Fiji, this year the rooftop of the Cromwell hotel was converted into a makeshift ‘Villa’ for this season’s Islanders.

Unlike previous years, the Islanders were forced to quarantine for weeks before entering the Las Vegas Villa. Once in the Villa, any connection to the world is taken – leaving the Islanders wondering what is happening on the outside.

Caleb answered fan questions on YouTube

Caleb recently took to his Youtube channel to answer fan’s questions about him and his Love Island USA experience.

From civil injustices to a global pandemic, Caleb understands he entered the Villa in interesting times. However, there were two things that shocked him the most after heading back to the real world.

The first one being the way the Breonna Taylor investigation played out.

Earlier in the year, a black EMT named Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police offers in Louisville, Kentucky. For months, the family of Taylor and demonstraters all over the world have pushed for justice, but to this day, none has been served.

The second news that hit his heart was the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman was the star of Black Panther and his role in the blockbuster movie added a new representation in superheroes.

Caleb explains that Black Panther played a huge role in his life as his dad even referenced ‘Wakanda Forever’ during his video call with him on the show.

He announced some future projects

Now that Love Island is over, is Caleb Corprew going back to being an IT sales consultant?

The 24-year-old from Oklahoma City will be continuing his YouTube channel with topics such as relationships along with Jaleb content. He promised that his partner Justine will make a cameo in his next video.

Another fan asked if he would be open to mentoring boys. He revealed he is looking into life and well-being coaching, not just for boys, but for everyone.

He also announced he wanted to partner up with some charitable foundations for some future projects as well.

Jaleb’s fanbase was unprecedented this season and viewers simply can’t get enough of Justine and Caleb.

Will you be keeping up with this couple?