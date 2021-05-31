Caila Quinn from Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor is married — Here’s what we know about Nick Burrello

Caila Quinn revealed that she officially tied the knot. Who is Caila’s new husband, Nick Burrello? Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn revealed that she tied the knot with Nick Burrello.

Caila uploaded several snaps from her big day for Bachelor Nation to admire.

The first set of pictures she uploaded was from the wedding day photoshoot. She posed under beautiful, peach-colored arches with her man, Nick.

Nick was gussied up in his tux while Caila wore her wedding gown.

Her gown was a princess fit with a sweetheart-style neckline.

In the first picture, Nick put his arm around Caila who held a bouquet. In the second picture, the couple walked through the arches.

“There are no words to describe how magical this day was [sparkle emoji] I am overwhelmed by all the love from our guests, hard work from our talented vendors, and special moments with my best friend,” she captioned the Instagram upload.

The second set of pictures was from the actual wedding ceremony, which took place on Sunday, May 30.

In the caption, she explained why they chose the unique venue for their wedding.

“Our little slice of Italy in Sarasota, Florida [sparkle emoji] We chose the Ringling Museum of Art for the love story behind it. We were taken by John & Mabel Ringling’s dedication to one another and their mutual adoration for travel, Italy, and Art,” Caila wrote.

While Bachelor Nation knows plenty about Caila, little is known about her man Nick who keeps out of the spotlight.

Who is Nick Burrello?

Like Caila, Nick lives in New York City but doesn’t have the same reality TV background.

Nick is the Vice President of LCN Capital Partners. He graduated from Harvard University in 2015 where he played football.

Caila explained that she met Nick through a mutual blogger friend. She thanks The Bachelor, which brought her to blogging, for meeting Nick.

The two have traveled many places together since they first started dating in 2017.

Some of the spots they’ve hit together are Tokyo, Monaco, Paris, Mexico and more.

It’s clear that Nick and Caila’s adventurous spirit make them the perfect match.

Caila’s Bachelor Nation history

Caila’s first Bachelor Nation appearance was on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. Caila ended up making it to the final three of Ben’s season but was ultimately sent home following the fantasy suite dates.

She then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and briefly dated Jared Haibon. Unfortunately for Caila, his current girlfriend, Ashley Iaconetti, had eyes on him even then and she ended up leaving Paradise. The pair tried to make it work outside of Paradise, but they just weren’t meant to be.

She was even almost selected as The Bachelorette.

Even though she didn’t find love within Bachelor Nation, she did end up meeting her match after her stint on the show, and Nick happens to be that man.

