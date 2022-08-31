Caelynn Miller-Keyes hints she bought Dean Unglert a truck: Will they finally get engaged?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes dropped a big hint that she and Dean Unglert are ready to get engaged. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is ready to get engaged, but rather than going ring shopping and proposing to him the way Becca Kufrin proposed to Thomas Jacobs, she bought a truck. Feeling a little lost?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. But first, let’s go back back to the beginning (thank you, Hilary Duff) and do a quick explainer on how exactly a truck got mixed up in a proposal.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes met on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019, though all was not smooth sailing despite the romantic beach setting. Dean eventually left Caelynn (on her birthday no less!), telling her, “I know I won’t be able to get where you would need me to be by the end of this.”

Most of Bachelor Nation would interpret that as meaning Dean wasn’t ready to get engaged as many couples do at the end of the show.

Dean later returned to get Caelynn back and gave her one of those romantic comedy speeches, saying, “I rented a car and drove to the Grand Canyon, and as I was there, I thought about how badly I wished that you were there with me,” which, honestly, was a very Dean thing to say.

After a long, emotional conversation, Caelynn agreed to leave with him, and they began traveling together in his van. Per both of their Instagram feeds, they’ve been to some pretty incredible places together.

Caelynn-Miller Keyes hinted she bought Dean Unglert a truck, one of his proposal requirements

Fast forward to yesterday, when Caelynn posted a since-deleted Instagram Story of herself inside a Toyota Tacoma truck.

On top of a picture of the steering wheel, she wrote, “I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean.” She added, “If you listen to Help I suck at Dating you know what this is [winking emoji].”

Dean revealed he would buy Caelynn a ring if she bought him a truck

If you’re still lost, rewind to June when Dean shared his thoughts on everything to do with wedding rings, proposals, and engagements on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti.

Basically, Dean wants a truck in exchange for an engagement ring, saying, “I made a deal with her. I’ll buy you this engagement ring if you buy me a truck.”

The Bachelor alum made all women swoon with his romantic proclamation, saying, “It’s such a touchy subject. Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don’t even want.”

He sweetly added, “Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she’s the one who wants to get married.”

Well, Caelynn has definitely dropped the biggest hint of all that the pair could be getting engaged sometime soon, but it’s anyone’s guess who will propose to who.

