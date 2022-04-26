Caelynn Miller-Keyes flaunts her festival style in multiple outfits at Coachella

Caelynn Miller-Keyes enjoys weekend two of Coachella. Pic credit: ABC

The second weekend of Coachella brought out even more Bachelor Nation stars.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes was in attendance and rocked several trendy, fashion-forward festival looks.

Here’s what the Bachelor Nation influencer wore.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes sizzles in pink at Coachella

Caelynn Miller-Keyes took to her Instagram stories to share a full-body view of her hot pink Coachella outfit.

Hot pink attire was a popular trend at the music festival these past two weekends, and Caelynn rocked the color.

In the photo, Caelynn posed against a lavender wall backdrop while wearing a pink bandeau with a matching jacket and long shorts.

Caelynn accessorized the look with white Reebok tennis shoes, a bucket hat, and pink sunglasses.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn shared several more photos in her pink set on her main Instagram page. Raving about Coachella, Caelynn captioned the post, “This weekend has been a dream,” with two cloud emojis.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is ‘festival-ready’ in denim

Along with hot pink, denim was a popular trend at Coachella this year.

Caelynn got in on the trend with a unique denim mini dress. The strapless dress featured three different shades of denim, and she paired the look with white cowboy boots.

Caelynn styled her locks into a braid with a pink floral fabric laced into the braid.

Caelynn gave followers a glimpse of the outfit from several angles as she detailed the products that went into her denim Coachella look.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes stuns in revealing bikini

Along with enjoying music artists and flaunting her fashion at Coachella, Caelynn also had some time for a pool day.

Caelynn took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself in a flattering bikini that showed off her toned physique.

The bikini included a unique overlapping of a black bikini and a black and white zebra print bikini. Caelynn took a mirror selfie indoors, showing how the swimwear complimented her build.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Caelynn appears to have had a blast at Coachella along with several other Bachelor Nation stars that attended the first week of the festival.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, week one of Coachella saw Bachelor Nation stars showing up and showing out in their best festival attire.

Caelynn certainly joins the ranks as one of the best dressed Bachelor Nation stars at this year’s Coachella.

