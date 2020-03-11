Bruno Duarte from Below Deck is making first adult film with boyfriend José

Bruno Duarte from Below Deck is making his first adult film with his boyfriend, José Lopes, for COLT Studios. The engaged duo is teaming up to test the waters of the adult film world.

Fans will remember Bruno from Below Deck Season 5, as he made quite an impression on the crew and viewers. Bruno is now putting yachting on hold while he makes a bold move into a new career.

COLT Studios production

Out magazine, as well as Bruno, has been promoting his new career on social media. Bruno and José are set to appear in the COLT Man series, as well as be featured in the studio’s 2021 Calendar. The reality TV star has been teasing fans with glimpses of the project, featuring José and Bruno in character.

Bruno can thank his stint on Below Deck for leading him to his latest venture. COLT director and owner John Rutherford shared with Out magazine it was Bruno’s infamous naked sushi dinner that made him a fan. The deckhand stripped down to his speedo and used himself as a table decoration with sushi all over his body.

COLT director and owner John Rutherford revealed to Out magazine a friend of his was a charter guest on the episode.

“I had written him on [Instagram] telling him I was a big fan and thought he looked great. We stayed in touch and because Bruno and Jose live in the South of France, so we met up in Paris and decided to do a photoshoot and video with them both. We wanted it to be erotic and intimate,” John shared with the magazine.

Bruno and Below Deck

Bruno opened up in an interview with COLT Studios about his time on Below Deck. He revealed producers for the Bravo show didn’t know he was gay because, well no one asked him.

“Their plan was to put me together with girls and hook me up with girls from the interior, and I wasn’t interested at all. Whether it was boys or girls, I was just not interested,” Bruno expressed during his sit down.

When he was filming Below Deck, Bruno was already in a relationship with José. The couple became engaged in 2017.

Life since the Bravo show has been good for Bruno before his new gig in gay porn. He has been steadily working on various departments in the yachting industry. As of last summer, Bruno has worked his way up to chief stew and had also spent time honing his chef skills.

Today though, Bruno Duarte is letting fans know his new gig is in the adult entertainment industry with his boyfriend.