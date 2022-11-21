News Brittany Galvin teases Bachelor in Paradise finale result with ‘boyfriend’ post

Brittany Galvin has teased her fans by hinting that she has a boyfriend. Pic credit: ABC With the Bachelor in Paradise finale tonight, Brittany Galvin has dropped the ultimate hint that she and Tyler Norris may still be going strong today. For the BIP viewers who have stuck around through this rollercoaster of a season, Brittany has had her fair share of ups and downs throughout the past two months.

Since finding a connection with Tyler after he entered during the show’s “Split Week,” it has appeared that the two have been going strong in their relationship ever since.

Their one-on-one date last week even solidified that they were falling in love with each other.

Although tonight’s episode will show whether or not the couple chose to leave Paradise together, Brittany’s latest Instagram caption may have just given away their decision.

And, of course, as someone who often takes to social media with her trendy outfits, she accompanied her eyebrow-raising caption with a few photos to show off her latest look.

Brittany Galvin says she has a boyfriend in new outfit share

In her recent set of snaps, Brittany was seen rocking a brown skirt that ruched in the center, which she paired with a white crop top to show off her signature toned midsection.

She accompanied the pieces with a pair of low-top black Converse, a black purse, silver hoop earrings, and trendy brown sunglasses.

As she posed in the outdoor Los Angeles setting, she wrote, “my boyfriend took these.”

Of course, her comments section filled up with inquisitions on who she was talking about. One follower even wrote, “don’t be shy tag him,” to which she jokingly replied with a tag for multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Was she referring to Tyler? Or was she just trying to cause a stir before tonight’s finale episode?

It may be unclear as of now, but many fans are definitely hoping that she and Tyler are still in a relationship today.

Fans show love for Brittany and Tyler Norris’ relationship on Bachelor in Paradise

Even when Brittany and Tyler first got together on BIP, their connection clearly translated across viewers’ television screens as many fans wished the two would get more air time.

Me watching Brittany and Tyler after weeks of them getting no screen time #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/igY19aeZhs — Hey Can I Steal You For A Sec? (@CanIStealYou_) November 16, 2022

While the show may have focused on more of the unnecessary drama going on, Tyler and Brittany seemed to have been working on their relationship and developing strong feelings for one another in the background.

However, their date last week showed that the couple has what it takes to maintain a solid relationship outside of the Paradise atmosphere.

“When I look at you, I see a future with you outside of this,” Tyler said to Brittany. “Obviously, I want to leave here with you.”

“Me too,” Brittany replied.

Fans can tune in tonight to see what they decide to do as their time in Paradise comes to a close.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.