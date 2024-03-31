Brittany Cartwright hits out at Jax Taylor for taking credit for creating The Valley

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s relationship isn’t in a good place.

That much we’ve known for years, but things took a shocking turn when news recently emerged that the Vanderpump Rules alums had separated, with Cartwright moving out of their Los Angeles home.

With The Valley – a new spinoff featuring the pair – premiering earlier this month, Cartwright and Taylor have continued working together on their popular podcast When Reality Hits.

Unfortunately, it seems like there are still some deeply rooted issues between them because they haven’t gotten back together and got caught up in an argument when discussing their new show.

The podcast episode started on a friendly enough note, but things went south when Cartwright opened up about how she’s “always trying to apologize for Jax.”

Her aim, she reasoned, is “to try to make him look better in the situations he stirs up.”

Jax Taylor doesn’t think Brittany Cartwright has to defend him

Taylor implied that his estranged wife didn’t need to do that for him, but she doubled down about how long she’s had to have his back.

“I’ve done it for nine years for you,” she said.

“I know. That’s just how loyal and a ride-or-die for the person that I was married to.”

Cartwright’s choice of past tense regarding their marriage didn’t sit well with Taylor, who corrected her that they are still married.

As the pair discussed The Valley, which is already a disaster, Taylor seemingly tried to claim credit for creating the show.

Brittany Cartwright was with Jax Taylor every step of the way with The Valley

In Cartwright’s eyes, she was with him “every step of the way” throughout all of the conversations about the show.

From the outside looking in, Taylor isn’t listed as an Executive Producer for The Valley, so it’s a bit out there to take the credit for bringing the project to life.

There’s a high chance the show wouldn’t have gotten the green light had Scandoval not sent the ratings for Vanderpump Rules soaring.

The truth is, the show was on its way out even before Cartwright and Taylor left.

The early viewership numbers are encouraging, so there’s a good chance the show will secure a sophomore season.

It’s a decent enough performer to air out of Vanderpump Rules because it has proven to have good retention out of the original show.

Filming has resumed on The Valley to catch the fallout of their breakup

We also know that the narrative will catch up to this breakup between Cartwright and Taylor because filming got back underway to capture the fallout.

We’ll need to stay tuned for all the drama and to find out whether there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for them.

But if their arguing on the podcast is any indication, there’s a high chance they’re done for good.

The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.