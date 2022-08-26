Brittany Cartwright dazzles in green dress to celebrate former Pump Rules co-star’s wedding

Brittany Cartwright stunned in a strapless number for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright nearly stole the show from her friend and former co-star Scheana Shay while celebrating her wedding in Mexico.

While Scheana was the center of attention being the bride, Brittany certainly didn’t shy away from the spotlight and putting her stellar curves on display for the celebration.

Brittany attended the Mexico wedding alongside her husband Jax Taylor and their 1-year-old son Cruz was also along for the ride.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jax and Cruz had some father-son bonding time ahead of the wedding by enjoying a swim in the resort’s pool.

Of course, they weren’t the only ones to get in on the celebration. Brittany also shared snaps of her own from the excitement of their trip.

Over on her social media, Brittany gave her followers a run down of the wedding night along with a full look at her stunning wedding guest attire.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shines in light green dress at Scheana Shay’s wedding

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany uploaded a series of pictures taken the night of Scheana’s wedding to her now-husband Brock Davies.

In the first shot, Brittany posed to one side of the bride while her hubby stood on the other. All three Pump Rules stars smiled ear-to-ear for the picture.

Scheana’s custom wedding gown was beautifully detailed and Jax kept his outfit rather simple with dress pants and a short sleeved, button up shirt.

However, Brittany’s dress not only dazzled against her gorgeous tan, but it hugged her figure perfectly. The silky light green strapless number included ruched detailing at the bust and a slit along the left leg.

Brittany’s simple accessories and hair style completed the outfit. She wore dangling earrings and had her hair swept back in a low ponytail with a center part.

In the next snap, Brittany and Jax posed with baby Cruz for a family photo op, then swapped out Jax for a similar picture with her mom.

The remainder of the post’s snaps summed up all the fun the couple had with the bride, groom, and all of their friends present for the ceremony and reception.

“Congratulations Scheana and Brock! 💛 We love you to pieces and the wedding was so beautiful and so much fun! I’m so so happy for you two!!” Brittany captioned the post.

Brittany ups her swimwear game for Mexico getaway

Brittany’s dress may have been the show stopper, but her swimwear during the trip has also been stunning.

Taking to her Instagram Stories shortly before Scheana and Brock’s wedding, Brittany uploaded a mirror selfie rocking a royal blue one piece swim suit.

She stood confidently, one knee bent and a hand on her hip to give a look at how far she’s come on her health and fitness journey.

Since welcoming baby Cruz in April 2021 and becoming a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, Brittany has remained transparent with her online following by sharing her progress pictures along the way.

To date, Brittany has lost upwards of 40 lbs and she hopes to enjoy her progress before trying for another baby in 2023.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.