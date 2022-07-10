Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright teases when she’ll have baby no. 2 with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright recently shared when she and Jax Taylor are planning to have another baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has finally shared when she plans to have her second child with her husband and Pump Rules OG Jax Taylor. The couple welcomed their first child, son Cruz, in April 2021 during the first-ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Baby Cruz was the only boy of the bunch and he has been the center of Brittany and Jax’s world since his arrival. It wasn’t long after his birth, however, that Brittany and Jax shared their willingness and desire to expand their family.

Now that Cruz has celebrated his first birthday and has gained so much more independence in recent months, Brittany has shared her and Jax’s plans to add another baby to make them a family of four.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright reveals when she and Jax Taylor will try for another baby

While guest appearing on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, Brittany finally indicated when fans may see another baby enter the world — and as it turns out, the time isn’t too far in the future.

Speaking to her former co-star, Brittany revealed she and Jax have a plan to start trying for another baby in early 2023. However, Brittany is looking to enjoy her recent 40 pound weight loss before jumping into her next pregnancy.

“Soon. I mean, not soon soon. I just lost all this weight, I got [to] have my body for a minute,” she shared. “But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January.”

Brittany dishes on if they’ll have more babies in the future

Brittany carried on to share her hopes for having a baby girl. However, if she ends up having another little boy, Brittany says she’s open to trying one more time.

“I’m definitely ready for baby number two,” Brittany noted. “And Jax just wants two but if I have another boy, I’m gonna try for a girl. I might end up with all three boys.”

“But, we’ll see,” she added.

Brittany clarified that should she have a little girl with her next pregnancy, she may consider not having anymore children.

She said, “It depends.”

Brittany also shared she’s not sure just how she’ll handle have two or more kids claiming that it’s “a lot of work,” but she and Jax are looking forward to the adventure.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jax previously spoke about his desire to have another child in 2021. After posting an adorable shot of baby Cruz in the bath, Jax jokingly asked his wife if she was “ready to make another one?”

Time will tell if the couple sticks to their current plan.

