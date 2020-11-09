Bristol Palin shows off 10-lb weight loss — Here’s how the Teen Mom OG alum did it

Former Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin has shown off her new body on Instagram. She revealed that she lost 10 pounds by making small changes.

Recently, the 30-year-old showed a photo of her abs on Instagram Stories. She said that she lost 10 pounds by cutting out alcohol and making tweaks in her diet.

Bristol admitted she is eating healthier, drinking smoothies, and has cut out alcohol.

She has not shared any exercise routines with fans, but it is clear whatever she is doing is working! She looks great.

In addition to getting healthier, Bristol has been pursuing new work goals to support her three children.

Bristol Palin looks incredible after tweaking her diet

After leaving Teen Mom OG in April 2019, she has been in real estate. She recently shared an achievement that she was named the top producer in Austin, TX.

She shared the achievement on Instagram and joked that it was nice to get recognition for something other than getting pregnant at 17 years old.

Bristol has her own real estate team called the Bristol Palin Team with Austin Home Seekers.

Bristol has an 11-year-old son, Tripp, with Levi Johnston. She made headlines when she was pregnant because her mother, Sarah Palin, was in politics.

Bristol also has a 4-year-old named Sailor and a 3-year-old named Atlee with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

Her tumultuous relationship with Dakota was seen on Teen Mom OG.

Bristol says Teen Mom OG took her peace

After she announced her departure from the series after just one season, she told fans that it just wasn’t a fit. She believed the series took away her peace.

Even though she left the show, she still said she has friendships with the other Teen Mom OG stars. She has wished them all the best.

Besides sharing photos of her weight loss and work team, she also shares plenty of photos of her children on her Instagram page.

For Halloween this year, the younger kids looked adorable as a chicken and a unicorn. She appears to be single or isn’t sharing her relationship on social media just yet.

It is great to see Bristol doing so well after leaving reality television! She looks happy these days.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.