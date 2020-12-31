Briana DeJesus’s mom under fire for seemingly calling Devoin Austin the N-word on Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus’ mom, Roxanne, has found herself on the receiving end of some heated backlash.

The season finale on Teen Mom 2 showed Briana getting bombarded with texts and calls while at the circus with her mom, sister, friend, and children. It was when Devoin Austin had leaked her number in a series of screenshots on Instagram.

From there, things escalated quickly. Briana went and had her number changed and when she finally sat down at the house with her family, that is when Roxanne seemingly called Devoin the N-word.

What did Roxanne say on Teen Mom 2?

As Briana DeJesus was sitting down to talk with her mom, sister, and friend, things were intense.

Devoin Austin had compromised her phone number and allowed her unprotected access from the public. As Roxanne was firing off her comments, it appeared that she used the N-word when referring to Briana’s first baby daddy.

The word was bleeped by MTV, but part of what she said was, “What he did today, post — exposing your number to the public — shady. He did that to be spiteful, but that’s illegal what he did. Next, they’ll be knocking on our [bleed] door cause this [bleep] went out and gave out your information.”

There has been a lot of talk about what Teen Mom 2 viewers believe she said, and until today, no one from the DeJesus family has spoken out.

Briana DeJesus denies Roxanne used the N-word

In a statement given to Champion Daily, Briana DeJesus revealed that Roxanne didn’t call Devoin Austin the N-word.

She said that her mom would, “never, ever use that word in relation to Devoin or anyone else.” Then added, “Calling for her to be fired from the show because of using a word she did not use is downright ridiculous. If she did use the word- which, again, she 100% did not- I could understand people being offended.”

While it is true that the word was bleeped out, it sounded very much like the N-word to several viewers. Roxanne was heated at the moment, but her choice of words matter, especially as she is one of Nova’s primary caregivers.

Things between Devoin Austin and Briana DeJesus don’t appear to be getting better. There is a lot of tension, and with the Teen Mom 2 reunion coming up, viewers are expecting to learn more about their co-parenting.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.