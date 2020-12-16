Briana DeJesus net worth: Where does the Teen Mom 2 star work and what does she do for a living?

A major part of Briana DeJesus’s storyline on Teen Mom 2 has focused on money and finances.

Briana has been in a constant battle with her baby daddy Devoin Austin for financial support for their daughter Nova. Devoin has told Briana several times that he shouldn’t have to pay because she makes so much more money than him.

Briana has insisted that she doesn’t have as much money as he thinks and all of her Teen Mom 2 money went toward the purchase of her house. She’s claimed that if she made so much money, she wouldn’t continue to work two jobs on top of filming.

All of the drama around money issues begs the question, how much does Briana actually make and what exactly does she do for work outside of the show?

Briana DeJesus’ net worth

Briana’s complaint that she doesn’t have money may come as a shock to people once they realize her net worth. According to CheatSheet, Briana has a net worth of around $750,000.

The Sun reported that the cast of Teen Mom 2 has varying salary ranges. Kail Lowry and Chelsea Houska reportedly make upwards of $500,000 per season and Leah Messer makes $400,000 plus.

Jade Cline and Briana have not been on the show as long as the other three women and therefore, their salaries are significantly less. Jade reportedly started out making $5,000 per episode while Briana’s first year filming earned her $20,000.

Reportedly, Briana now makes around $100,000 per season. In addition to their Teen Mom 2 salaries, the women also make additional income through social media promotions and advertisements.

What does Briana do for work outside of filming?

Briana has said on several occasions that she still needs to maintain a corporate 9-5 job to pay all of her bills. In the past, she’s mentioned on social media that her corporate job has to do with the timeshare industry.

Her posts have implied that she does behind the scenes work as opposed to outright selling the timeshares.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana went to work at a beauty shop, which serves as her second job outside of the show. Briana is the co-owner of the shop, which reportedly specializes in eyelash extensions and eyebrow services.

Based on the two jobs Briana works outside of filming, Briana can maintain an impressive income to be able to provide for her daughters. Despite her income, Briana still believes that Devoin should step up as a father and support his daughter.

The former couple has gotten into heated arguments on the show as well as on social media. Briana most recently blasted Devoin on Twitter after she saw how he spoke about her in front of their daughter Nova.

Even though Briana has an impressive net worth from working hard, it doesn’t look like the financial drama between her and Devoin will come to an end anytime soon.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.