Briana DeJesus blasted for being a side chick, Teen Mom 2 fans warn her about karma and call her a clown

Briana DeJesus revealed she was seeing someone new on Teen Mom 2, but the reaction from viewers wasn’t a positive one.

During a conversation with her friend Shirley at a carnival, Briana revealed the person she was seeing wasn’t fully “available.”

There was no elaboration on what that meant, but social media immediately blew up with speculation about who she was seeing and what their situation was.

Teen Mom 2 fans blast Briana

On Twitter, Teen Mom 2 viewers blasted Briana DeJesus for what she said about the guy she was seeing. She went on about how she knows what she is doing isn’t right, but she was doing it anyway. It was made clear that it wouldn’t turn into a relationship, it was for fun only.

Fans immediately brought up the fact that earlier this season, Briana was being treated for an STD she caught from her baby daddy, Luis. She went and got tested after sleeping with him without using protection and he ended up passing it to her.

One tweet read, “briana must not understand the concept of karma. nothing good will come from seeing a taken man. the final stages of her downfall are among us. #teenmom2”

Another comment said, “Devoin is probably the only dude that sees Briana as a clown. He’s the ex that seriously doesn’t want her and I see why. #TeenMom2”

Roxanne is not impressed

Even though she agreed to keep Nova and Stella, Roxanne had questions. When Briana told her mom she was going to Puerto Rico, she questioned her daughter.

Wanting to know who, what, when, and where wasn’t too much to ask. However, Briana DeJesus wasn’t giving anything up about who she was going with and their status. She declined to answer anything Roxanne asked, even telling her mom she was “doing the most” by asking at all.

The comment about getting condoms was spot-on, and one that was enjoyed throughout the Teen Mom 2 universe. One tweet said, “You always gotta do the most it never fails”. Uh yeah Briana she’s your live in mom that watches your 2 kids and nursed you back to health after your STD. Tell her who you’re going to PR with! Damn #teenmom2”

At this point, there is speculation about who Briana DeJesus was messing around with, but nothing has been confirmed. Her choices have definitely been questioned, and Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t holding back about how they feel about this situation.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.