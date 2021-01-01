Briana DeJesus defends mom Roxanne, says she didn’t call Devoin Austin the N-word on Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus is coming to her mom, Roxanne DeJesus’ defense.

Following the airing of the Teen Mom 2 season finale, she is catching a lot of heat.

During the segment focusing on Briana’s life, it was clear things weren’t going well. Devoin Austin had just put her number on blast on Instagram and both Roxanne and her sister, Brittany DeJesus were fired up.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Why is Briana DeJesus defending her mom?

In a clip from the Teen Mom 2 season finale, Roxanne appears to have used the N-word when it came to Devoin Austin.

They were sitting at their house, discussing what happened and she was angry. She told Briana that not only was it illegal what he did but that he also could have put their family in danger. MTV bleeped out the profanity, which led to the speculation that the N-word was used.

Some of the messages Briana received as a result of Devoin’s poor decision to leak her number were shown, but the Teen Mom 2 star insists that was only a portion of what she got. Following her phone blowing up, she went to change her number immediately.

What did Briana DeJesus say about Roxanne and the N-word?

In an exclusive statement to Champion Daily, Briana DeJesus said, “[my mom would] never, ever use that word in relation to Devoin or anyone else.” And that Roxanne, “is the farthest thing from racist that there is in the world.”

It didn’t stop there, though. Briana went on to address the situation with Teen Mom 2 fans calling for the show to cut ties with her mom, saying, “Calling for her to be fired from the show because of using a word she did not use is downright ridiculous. If she did use the word- which, again, she 100% did not- I could understand people being offended.”

Because the footage was obviously edited to include the bleeping out of two words that Roxanne DeJesus used, Briana has an idea that would help clear her mom’s name and reveal to Teen Mom 2 viewers exactly what was said.

She said, “it will be to prove that we are not lying and trying to cover this up. We are completely taking charge of the situation and wanted to address it as we want people to know my Mom absolutely did not and would not ever say this word.”

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see if MTV will release the uncut scene. It is unlikely, given the controversy has piqued interest from more than just regular viewers.

Briana DeJesus is standing by her mom and denying that she ever used the N-word when talking about Devoin Austin.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.