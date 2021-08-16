Briana DeJesus claims she was struck by lightning, Chris Lopez’s dad accuses her of lying and being ‘thirsty’

Briana DeJesus claimed she was struck by lightning. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus was accused of lying by Chris Lopez’s father after she claimed that she was struck by lightning.

Briana has gone on some head-scratching social media rants in the past, and one of her latest posts has her fans wondering what exactly happened.

Briana DeJesus tweets she was struck by lightning, deletes tweet

Briana took to Twitter to tell her followers that she was struck by lightning, but only on her arm. She has since removed the tweets.

“Y’all, I got struck by [lightning] on my arm. How does that even happen? Yes I am ok and yes it hurt,” Briana tweeted.

One of Briana’s followers had a question for the Teen Mom 2 star that a lot of others were likely wondering.

“Serious question. How do you get struck ONLY on your arm, and it not travel through the rest of your body. Genuinely interested, just because I didn’t know this was possible. Freaks me out!” commented Briana’s fan.

Briana didn’t have an answer as to how it happened, but she replied, “Idk but I got struck and I felt it and heard it but also my aunt saw it happen. It was weird[.]”

Briana also shared that, “It happened so fast and I ran inside the house. But I’m ok[.]”

Briana receives unexpected comment from Teen Mom 2 father

Interestingly, Briana got into a squabble with an unexpected person with ties to Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez’s dad. Chris is one of Briana’s nemesis Kail Lowry’s three baby daddies and the father of Lux and Creed.

Fan page Teen Mom Shade Room shared Briana’s series of now-deleted tweets on their Instagram page, along with the unexpected commentary.

Chris’s father, who goes by Busta Loper on his Instagram account, commented on Teen Mom Shade Room’s post, “THE LIE’S!!!!! MUST BE A SHORTAGE OF H2O IN FL!! Cause this chick stays THIRSTY!!! SMH #SAD”

Briana, who claims she’s still engaged to Javi Gonzalez, saw Chris’s dad’s comment on the post and posted her own comment in response to Mr. Lopez’s and threw some major shade his way.

“@bustaloper4 go be a father for once to all of ur kids. No need to lie 😂” Briana responded.

Briana continued, “I did some research [and] it looks like I got struck by a side flash. Meaning “A side flash (also called a side splash) occurs when lightning strikes a taller object near the victim and a portion of the current jumps from [the] taller object to the victim. In essence, the person acts as a “short circuit” for some of [the] energy in the lightning discharge” have a good day sir lope[.]”

Chris’s dad came back to leave another comment, six hours later. This time, he aimed another comment at Briana and told her, “@_brianadejesus nah no research for u to do on me. Nice try tho & I’ll leave it at that. Smh[.]”

Chris Lopez’s dad went back and forth with Briana DeJesus on Instagram. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Does Chris Lopez’s dad know something Teen Mom 2 fans don’t?

Teen Mom 2 fans are likely confused, as it doesn’t seem that Briana would have any beef with Chris Lopez or his dad. It was reported that Briana appeared on an episode of Chris’s podcast, P.T.S.D., and that since Chris reportedly signed a contract to appear on MTV, the audio can be used for Teen Mom 2.

Briana accused Kail Lowry of “breaking and entering” into Chris Lopez’s mother’s house earlier this year, setting off a social media war between the Teen Mom 2 cast members.

Briana and Kail exchanged jabs online until Kail took it a step further and sued Briana for defamation. Briana’s attorney has since requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, citing Briana’s freedom of speech.

Otherwise, Briana and Chris don’t seem to have much interaction — perhaps Chris’s father Mr. Lopez knows something that Teen Mom 2 fans don’t.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.