News

Bri Springs reacts to The Bachelorette snub after Katie Thurston, Michelle Young announced


Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Katie Thurston starred on The Bachelor.
Bri Springs shared her reaction to being snubbed after Michelle Young and Katie Thurston were announced as the next leads of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bri Springs has shared her reaction to being snubbed as the next lead of ABC’s The Bachelorette after Michelle Young, and Katie Thurston were announced as the series’ next leads.

Bri is very happy for her former co-stars reported Us Weekly.

“I will say it’s an opportunity unlike any other and I’m excited [by] … what felt like [is] a once in a lifetime opportunity to find love that I got,” Bri said during Us Weekly’s Bachelor podcast called Here for the Right Reasons.

“And while it ends up being Katie and Michelle, I think they’re both great for this in different ways,” she continued.

Bri believes her former co-stars are going to “kill it” during their respective seasons. She was excited to support them in their journeys.

Katie’s season will begin filming this month at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 minutes outside Albuquerque, New Mexico. Michelle will meet her suitors later this summer.

Bri believes both Michelle and Katie are well-suited to lead the franchise

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston of The Bachelorette.
Michelle Young and Katie Thurston were chosen as the leads of the next two seasons of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bri spoke of how she felt that Katie was a good fit to lead the franchise in a new direction.

“I think she was made for an environment like this in a lot of ways that I’m not. I mean, look at how she showed up on night one, like, she is going to crush it as The Bachelorette,” Bri said.

Bri also expressed her hopes that Michelle, who was sent home by Matt James during the final episode of Season 25, will also find the person that completes her heart.

She said there is no one else more deserving of having another chance of finding love than Michelle. Bri called her former co-star “earnest, pure, and endearing.”

Bri weighed in on the awkward moments between Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell on ATFR

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James of The Bachelor.
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James faced one another after their breakup on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. Pic Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As for Bri’s feelings toward former beau Matt James, who felt a close enough connection to make her one of his top three contestants? Bri shared she “sympathized” with Matt in an interview with E! Entertainment Television.

She understood where Matt was coming from as he spoke from his heart after learning of Rachael’s reported racist commentary and a photo where she wore antebellum-stylled clothing during a college fraternity party.

Bri explained that as a Black woman who has been a part of an interracial relationship, she could see Matt’s perspective on how hard it would be for him to move forward with Rachael.

She said she felt for both Matt and Rachael during their awkward interaction. On the other hand, she was happy that these types of conversations were taking place in such a public forum.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.

