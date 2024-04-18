Brennan confronts Emily about cheating and trying to ‘make out’ with his best friend

The Married at First Sight reunion is turning out to be more entertaining than the entire season because now everything that happened off-screen is coming to light.

The latest revelation is that Emily Balch tried to make out with Brennan Shoykhet’s friend, a claim she did not deny when confronted at the reunion.

In Part 2 Emily and Brennan face off for a final time before wiping their hands clean of each other for good.

In a teaser for what’s to come, it’s Brennan’s turn to question his estranged wife about cheating on him during a night out.

That too happened off-screen but Cameron Frazer dropped the hot tea during his appearance on the MAFS Afterparty some time ago.

Becca Haley — another guest on the show — displayed annoyance at Cameron’s surprising revelation.

However, she admitted that Emily had kissed an Australian guy at a bar after things had gotten rocky with Brennan.

Now it’s Emily’s turn to spill more details about her indiscretion and we’ll see how it all plays out in the final part of the reunion.

Brennan confronts Emily about cheating and trying to make out with his friend

Brennan has been in the hot seat all season long and now it’s Emily’s turn.

In a sneak peek of the MAFS reunion, host Kevin Frazier has a private sitdown with the former couple and things get heated.

“You actually tried to make out with my best friend, but then got caught lying about making out with someone at a bar,” claims Brennan.

“No, I told you about the Australian,” responds Emily.

“How many times did I ask though before you came clean?” Brennan retorts.

In the short teaser, Emily explains that she was “scared” to fess up because “I didn’t want that to be your easy out.”

As for who told Brennan about her cheating, Emily mentions someone named “Lily” in the clip.

Lily is Emily’s former best friend who appeared on the show earlier in the season.

The MAFS experts finally speak out

Meanwhile, we’ve been waiting to hear from the experts and they finally appear in Part 2.

The clip below shows Dr. Pepper Schwartz sharing some words of wisdom during a private chat with the men.

“There’s enormous lessons here and we still want the best for you,” she says.

Dr. Pia Holec also tells them, “Focus on healing yourself, focus on taking care of yourself…I think that you all need some individual support to help navigate that because this is a completely unique situation.”

Pastor Cal also suggests that the men take some time and reevaluate their lives.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.