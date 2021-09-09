Brendan Morais breaks his silence after Bachelor in Paradise scandal

Brendan Morais apologizes and admits his wrongdoings. Pic credit: ABC

Brendan Morais has been under fire after Monday night’s shocking episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Now, after losing 84,000 followers and counting, Brendan is ready to speak out and has shared the beginnings of his apology on social media.

Brendan Morais says he’s wrong on many levels

Taking to his Instagram story, Brendan wrote his first statement addressing the BIP fiasco that saw him and Pieper laying out their master plan for followers at Natasha’s expense.

In his apology, Brendan began his statement by admitting that what he’s experienced the last few days has opened his eyes to how wrong he was.

Brendan shared, “After taking time to begin to process the events that unfolded over the past few days, I have realized I was wrong on so many different levels.”

Brendan also took time to address his previous post that sarcastically claimed he was “here for the wrong reasons.” He explained, “First of all I removed my last post from my feed. I posted it before the episode aired and had no idea the magnitude of hurt that I caused.”

It seems Brendan was likely caught off guard when he realized just how exposing the episode would be, especially considering that the most incriminating footage of Brendan and Pieper occurred when the pair allegedly didn’t think they were on camera during Bachelor in Paradise.

After seeing the episode and the consequences of his post, Brendan has removed his post but interestingly Pieper James has kept her own controversial post up on her page.

Brendan continued to explain his thought process behind the post by expressing, “My approach to many things in life is sarcasm. In this instance with regard to my post, I was completely insensitive.”

Brendan apologizes to Natasha Parker

After first and foremost apologizing about his social media activity, Brendan took the time to apologize to the person he hurt most, Natasha Parker.

Brendan wrote, “Most importantly, I apologize to you, Natasha. I hurt you. I am deeply sorry for doing so.”

Brendan also apologized to anyone else he hurt or triggered as he shared, “I understand that the damage is already done and all I can do going forward is acknowledge the error of my ways. For those of you that felt my actions triggered certain feelings and emotions I am truly sorry.”

Brendan issues an apology. Pic credit: @brendanmorais/Instagram

Toward the tail end of Brendan’s apology, he stresses that he and Pieper had misunderstandings going into paradise and he makes the request that people essentially spare Pieper any of the disdain and instead direct it toward him, as he takes full blame.

Brendan stated, “Lastly, despite the fact that Pieper and I had misunderstandings going into paradise (and I can’t stress this enough) – if you feel the need to express disdain for the situation, please do so at my expense. I am completely at fault. A full statement and apology will follow.”

According to Brendan’s final sentence, it seems he will continue to speak out about this situation in the future.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.