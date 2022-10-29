Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps share an insider look into their friendship. Pic credit: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

Plenty of drama went down at the three-day event, BravoCon, earlier this month. The Bravo BFFs panel was no exception.

The BFF panel was part of Saturday’s activities, where Bravo besties shared details about their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Dubai stars Chanel Ayan, and Lesa Milan were guests on the panel, along with Family Karma’s Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami and The Real Housewives of New York’s iconic duo Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps were also part of the panel.

The reality stars dished about their friendships offscreen and on, and some of them weren’t afraid to spill some tea in the process.

The best friend duos were asked to share a surprising fact that most fans wouldn’t know about their BFF.

Real Housewives besties give audiences an inside look into their friendship

The Real Housewives of Miami’s Marysol Patton answered that she says everything on the show, so there’s nothing her best friend, Alexia, knows that audiences wouldn’t. Since Marysol is certainly not shy about sharing her opinions on the show, I was surprised that she didn’t share an actual surprising fact.

Thankfully, the other best friends weren’t afraid to get more specific.

Kyle Richards shared that her best friend Dorit is sweeter in person. Kyle admitted that viewers typically only see the drama, but offscreen she’s an incredibly sweet person.

Meanwhile, Dorit shared that Kyle is good at impressions. If Kyle’s spot-on portrayal of Teddi Mellencamp’s walk on an episode of Beverly Hills was any indication, I certainly don’t doubt it.

Sonja told the audience how protective she is of Luann. Viewers know Lu for her cabaret, but Sonja admitted that when Luann is not feeling Jovani, she’s a great cook and caregiver as well.

Luann shared that Sonja is a recluse when she’s not filming, and Sonja had no problem admitting it.

Luann lamented how bored she was on the three days off from their six weeks of filming their new show, Welcome to Crappie Lake. Luann stated that Sonja just stayed in the hotel room and didn’t want to go out when she was not working.

The Real Housewives of Dubai duo spills the tea

It was Chanel Ayan who gave the audience the biggest inside look into her best friend’s ways. When asked to share a surprising fact about Lesa Milan, Ayan did not hold back. She said that Lesa is very sexual and not as classy as she may try to appear on the show.

Lesa actually seemed shocked that her friend would share that. She laughingly tried to grab the microphone away when Ayan went on to say that Lesa talks about sex very often.

Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan talk at the BFF panel at BravoCon. Pic credit: Emily Bertha

Chanel is known for her unique high-fashion looks and being a model. However, when Chanel is not stunning in a white dress with a long bride-like trail behind her at Caroline Brooks’ pre-wedding party, she opts for a cozy look.

Lesa told the audience that the model either wears joggers and Havaianas sandals or designer fashion. Chanel agreed and said there’s no middle ground when it comes to her wardrobe.

You can watch select panels from BravoCon on Peacock.