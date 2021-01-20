Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks biggest life change since becoming sober as one-year anniversary approaches

Braunwyn admits she may not return to the Real Housewives of Orange County next season. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is quickly approaching an important milestone in her sobriety.

As of January 30th, Braunwyn will have been sober for an entire year.

After the revelations she’s shared over the past year, including the drama during Season 15 of the latest season of RHOC, Braunwyn’s one year of sobriety is a great accomplishment.

And while she’s proud of herself, she tells Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi that she’s trying not to put too much pressure on herself.

Braunwyn says she’s trying not to put ‘too much emphasis on the day’

During her chat with Christina, Braunwyn explains why she’s trying to keep the milestone in perspective.

“So, you have to be coming up on almost a year sober, right?” Christina asked.

“January 30th, so a couple more weeks,” Braunwyn happily shared.

“Congratulations,” Christina continues. “That must feel like such an amazing accomplishment.”

Braunwyn admitted, “You know, I’m trying not to put too much emphasis on the day because I feel like that’s almost setting yourself up for failure. So, I’m not gonna drink today.”

Braunwyn reveals the biggest change she has been since seeking sobriety

Christina then moves on to discuss the big year that Braunwyn has had and inquires about what the biggest internal change has been for the mom-of-seven since getting sober.

“Clarity of thought,” Braunwyn said. “For sure. I think when you’re drinking, and even not just when you’re not drinking, cuz keep in mind I had – before we started filming the show last year- I had seven years of not drinking because I was having babies.”

She continued, “But there is something about getting sober. There’s something about the community I’m a part of where you really have to kind of sit and stare at your issues and work through them. I mean there’s a stillness to it.”

Braunwyn then explained, “There’s a quiet steadiness to it that I really do love. You know, I love waking up in the morning and not being like, ‘Okay, so what’d I do last night? How bad is it?’ You know, like damage control. I never have to wake up and do damage control anymore.”

When Christina asked Braunwyn what her biggest “ah-ha” moment was, Braunwyn said, “I mean, I think you kind of watch it unfold on the show a little bit towards the end, you know? I think for me, obviously, fell in love with my best friend. That was a moment. And although that wasn’t a two-way relationship, you know that didn’t pan out.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.