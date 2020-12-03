Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke got honest about when her drinking problems took a turn for the worse.

During a session with her therapist, Braunwyn explained she suffered a tragic event that caused her to drink “all the time from the moment I got up.”

“I had a miscarriage,” Braunwyn revealed. “I got very depressed. I started taking Xanax and drinking, and it spiraled.”

She explained that it took a major toll on her mental health and she contemplated suicide.

“I don’t remember this, but I guess I went into my closet for about five days,” she continued. “I wanted to die, and I remember thinking that that was the best option for everyone in my family because I was so dark. I couldn’t see around it, or through it.”

After struggling to cope with her miscarriage, she explained that she was admitted into the “psych ward.”

“I got admitted to the psych ward — it was not pretty,” she said. “And Sean didn’t know what to do, he kept the kids away. I could barely hug them, I was so shaky, I couldn’t sit still, I couldn’t sleep. It was awful.”

Braunwyn admitted she is an alcoholic

Braunwyn admitted during the RHOC season premiere that she is an alcoholic.

She initially confided in RHOC costar Emily Simpson since Emily called her out on her drinking problem last season. She declared to Emily that she had decided to become sober.

She then shared the same info with Shannon Beador while they were going out for dinner.

The rest of the women found out during an explosive fight at Shannon’s housewarming party.

After Gina called Braunwyn a “sloppy chihuahua” who was always drunk, Braunwyn then yelled profanities and exclaimed that she was 30 days sober that day.

Is Braunwyn still sober?

Braunwyn is still committed to her sobriety. She recently celebrated nine months of being sober on a night out with her husband Sean Burke.

The two shared a dessert on a plate that read “9 Months!” in chocolate syrup.

“Cheers to good choices,” Braunwyn wrote with a picture of her and Sean sharing the dessert on her Instagram story.

She has also admitted that it’s been hard to watch herself on TV during the early stages of her sobriety.

She declared that the episode at Shannon’s housewarming party was almost too unbearable for her to watch.

She confessed that she almost gave up on her sobriety that day. Shannon’s party had plenty of tequila, which Braunwyn claims is her weakness, and her fight with Gina almost pushed her over the edge.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.