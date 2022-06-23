Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Judy gets real about Deja

Judy gets real about Deja in conversation with Brat. Pic credit: WEtv

We’re really getting to know Brat and Judy’s family on the new WEtv reality series Brat Loves Judy and it’s been a treat.

That includes Judy’s daughter Deja, whom she can’t seem to see eye-to-eye with lately. In fact, Judy’s mom told her that she and Deja are like “oil and water.”

In this Brat Loves Judy sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Judy sits down with Brat to talk about what’s going on with Deja. And it looks like the biggest issue with Judy’s daughter is that she’s been a little spoiled and she tends to not follow through with her plans.

As Deja gets ready for surgery, both Judy and her mom have asked Deja what her post-surgery plans are. The answer? She doesn’t know yet, which has Judy very concerned.

With a baby on the way, Judy and Brat have a lot on their plate, and keeping Deja on track is just one of the things they are dealing with.

Check out this Brat Loves Judy clip below and be sure to tune in for more.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.