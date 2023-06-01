Brat Loves Judy exclusive: Brat gets frustrated during Kaleidoscope shoot

The entertainment industry has changed a lot since Brat got her start, and in this latest Brat Loves Judy clip, it’s clear that she’s feeling the pressure.

She’s on set to shoot social media content for Kaleidoscope since she’s collaborating with Judy’s brand. The thing is, Brat isn’t used to having to do her own hair, makeup, and everything else to promote the products, and it’s got her on edge.

We’ve learned that Kaleidoscope is struggling, and Brat wants to do this social media campaign to get her wife’s brand back on track. But with all the legwork she has to do, Brat is ready for a full meltdown.

As cameras start to roll, Brat is upset about her hair — which is a big deal since the whole point of this shoot is to sell hair products.

She explains that, back in. the day, she didn’t have to do any hair, makeup, styling, or even worry about planning photoshoots or promoting anything. As she put it, the label did all of that, and all she had to do was be the artist.

With social media, things are much different, and most of the work is on her. It’s also not helping that the whole shoot is taking forever, and she’s ready to be done.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.