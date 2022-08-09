Brandon Gibbs jokes about his close relationship with his parents

Brandon Gibbs made a funny video about his relationship with his parents. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers know that alum Brandon Gibbs comes as a package deal with his parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs, and he just made a video underscoring that fact.

Brandon and his 90 Day Fiance wife Julia Trubkina’s storylines within the franchise have, in part, always had to do with Brandon’s parents in some way. To that end, it looks like Ron and Betty are just as much a part of their lives off camera.

In an Instagram video, Brandon premised with the message, “Pls don’t tell me you take your parents everywhere,” Brandon happily showed that he was having drinks with his parents.

Brandon’s parents have been pegged as some of the most involved 90 Day parents in the history of the show, but many fans find it endearing.

It looks like Brandon, Julia, Ron, and Betty know how much fans like watching their dynamic because they are often active posting different kinds of funny videos together on social media.

Brandon and Julia were originally on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. The couple were also featured several times on 90 Day Diaries, and Julia has been on 90 Day Bares All.

Brandon Gibbs acknowledged his close relationship with his parents

Using his Instagram, Brandon shared a video with his almost 200k followers that showcased his close relationship with his parents.

As the video message read, “Pls don’t tell me you take your parents everywhere,” Ron and Betty appeared to assert the notion that he does.

Brandon, with a drink in hand, shook his head no but also responded by moving backward to reveal his dad Ron having a drink happily beside him. As Ron moved back, Betty was revealed next to him, and the camera zoomed in on her in slow motion with a drink in hand.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina recently made a big move

On Seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Diaries, Brandon and Julia’s desire to move was highlighted. They went back and forth on the location but shared with fans both on the show and on social media where they ended up.

The pair shared that they moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, which is about a two-hour drive from Brandon’s parent’s farm.

Previously, they had been set on moving to Ocala, Florida but changed their minds.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.