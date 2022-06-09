Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina tease 90 Day Fiance fans with a major life change

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina hinted at a major move to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Julia Trubkina shared a clip from the upcoming episode of 90 Day Diaries where she and her husband Brandon Gibbs will drop news of a major life change.

The trailer teased 90 Day fans about a possible move to Florida from Brandon’s native Virginia. Brandon and Julia must also face the backlash of delivering their moving dream to Brandon’s parents, who have always been very involved in their lives.

In the caption of her post, Julia pointed out that she has been the cause of uproar in Brandon’s family.

Brandon and Julia first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. Since then, they have been featured on Pillow Talk and 90 Day Diaries, while Julia also starred in an episode of 90 Day Bares All.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs hint at a major move in their lives

Julia used her Instagram to share a teaser trailer for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Diaries.

In the clip, Julia had Brandon by her side as she shared that Brandon’s parents had no idea the plan they were concocting for a move.

The video then showed Brandon and Julia sitting down with Brandon’s parents and telling them that they would move to Florida and that Brandon had already quit his job.

Brandon’s stunned mother stormed out of the room after that.

In the post’s caption, Julia wrote, “With my appearance in this family, everything became like a rollercoaster.”

90 Day Diaries viewers heard from Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina earlier in Season 3

Before word of this newest episode of 90 Day Diaries, Brandon and Julia appeared on the premiere episode of Season 3.

They talked about being tired of their apartment and wanting more space, so they live with their dog Simba.

When they visited Brandon’s parent’s farm, Brandon’s dad Ron suggested they move back to the farm, and he and his wife Betty would move to their other house. While Julia said the farm animals would have to go, she did say she would allow their dog breeding business to stay and was open to the idea.

When they ran the whole idea by Betty, she freaked out and said she needed time, so that is where 90 Day fans had last left off with Brandon and Julia.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.