Brandi Glanville says stress from RHUGT drama led to hospitalization and major health issues

Brandi Glanville had no idea the type of drama that would ensue when she signed up for Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip.

However, before the season ended, the mom of two was met with sexual harassment allegations by her castmate, Caroline Manzo.

Brandi was filming the series in Marakesh, Morroco, with the rest of the cast, but she was sent home early due to alleged inappropriate behavior.

That has caused a domino effect of bad luck for Brandi, who revealed that she was later hospitalized and diagnosed with “stress-induced angioedema.”

The condition has affected her physical appearance and her ability to talk and taste.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The former RHOBH star recently opened up about the stress caused by Caroline’s accusations against her and how 2023 became the worst year of her life.

Brandi Glanville was hospitalized due to stress over RHUGT drama

Brandi is still reeling from the allegations made against her by Caroline while filming RHUGT.

However, it’s become more than just a legal issue for the 51-year-old who recently talked with Entertainment Tonight about everything that has transpired since then.

“After the trip–the infamous girls trip– I’ve had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk, my ability to taste food,” she revealed. “My face basically would swell up, like, I would go into anaphylactic shock constantly.”

Brandi, who was at the doctor’s office during her interview, said she has seen “seven doctors” who’ve diagnosed her with “stress-induced angioedema.”

The Bravo star reflected on the onset of her condition, noting that it happened after a phone call about the incident with Bravo executive Andy Cohen, who gave her some “disappointing news.”

An ambulance came for Brandi, and she was hospitalized.

Brandi told the media outlet that the incident had affected “every aspect” of her life, including her relationship with her boyfriend, which had since ended.

“It’s been the worst year of my life,” exclaimed Brandi, who noted that she wants Season 4 to air so she can finally move on.

Caroline Manzo is done with the Housewives franchise

Caroline Manzo has also been traumatized by the incident and has sworn to never appear on another Bravo spinoff.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum spent years away from TV after her spinoff show, Manzo’d with Children, ended in 2016.

However, she thought the vacation-style RHUGT would be fun.

Instead, she was met with alleged unwanted advances by Brandi and opted to leave the trip early.

The 62-year-old has since washed her hands clean of the franchise and has sworn to never do another Housewives show.

During an episode of Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, she told the hosts, “Never, never, never.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 3 is currently streaming on Peacock.