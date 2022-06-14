Brandi Glanville explains why she’s not a ‘good fit’ for RHOBH

Brandi has an issue with the current RHOBH cast members. Pic credit: Bravo

Brandi Glanville has explained why she doesn’t feel like she’s a good fit for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans know, Brandi spent three seasons of the show as a full cast member, one as a friend, and three as a guest. The last time RHOBH fans saw Brandi on the hit Bravo show was during Season 10. She was a guest and made accusations that she had an affair with Denise Richards.

Brandi has not been asked back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since, but now she claims she no longer fits the show’s mold.

Why doesn’t Brandi Glanville think she’s a ‘good fit’ for RHOBH?

Whether fans liked her or disliked her, Brandi was always her authentic self. It turns out that’s why she doesn’t fit in with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies anymore.

In an interview with Page Six, Brandi shared that she’s not a good fit because the show is less authentic than when she started on it a decade ago.

“Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot. When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, ‘You go and whatever happens, happens,'” she expressed.

Brandi recalled noticing a different production style when dealing with the Denise drama. It was a style that she didn’t vibe with because it was too produced and less real.

“When I came back with the Denise drama, it was like, ‘OK, you sit here, you do this, we’re gonna do this again. It felt very much produced to me, and I’m no actress,” Brandi stated to the website.

The reality TV personality went on to share that she was being real but yet asked to reproduce authentic moments to look better. Those who have watched Brandi on reality television know she’s all about being her real self.

Even when she was on Celebrity Big Brother, Brandi didn’t hold back from being her authentic self.

Brandi returns to the Real Housewives franchise

Although Brandi Glanville doesn’t feel she would be a good match for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she isn’t completely done with the franchise. The Drinking and Tweeting author intends to be her authentic self in Season 2 of the Peacock original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The upcoming season focuses on former stars from the hit franchise. Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, and Brandi come together for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.

It occurs at Bluestone Manor, Dorinda’s iconic estate in the Berkshires. The first three episodes of RHUGT drop on Thursday, June 23, on Peacock.

What do you think of Brandi saying she’s no longer a good fit for RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.