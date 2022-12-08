Brandi Glanville claims RHUGT co-star Tamra Judge doesn’t ‘have a personality’ around Vicki Gunvalson

RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville slammed Tamra Judge’s behavior when she was around former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville didn’t mince words about her experience filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

According to the personality, she really enjoyed filming with Tamra…when Vicki wasn’t around.

Tamra and Vicki were longtime co-stars on RHOC and were even involved in the infamous Tres Amigas friend group alongside current RHOC star Shannon Beador.

Their larger-than-life personalities often put them in the spotlight and dropped them right in the center of serious Housewives drama over the years.

That wasn’t any different when Tamra and Vicki signed on to be part of RHUGT alongside other stars, including Brandi, RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong, RHONY alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, and RHOA stars Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks.

The season was full of the usual fun, but as it turns out, Brandi had two different visions of Tamra, and she preferred the person she saw when Vicki wasn’t part of the equation.

Brandi Glanville says Tamra Judge acted differently around RHUGT co-star Vicki Gunvalson

While appearing on Tamra’s Two Ts In A Pod podcast, which she hosts with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, the co-hosts welcomed Brandi, and the women discussed their filming experience.

“She [Tamra Judge] is a completely different person when Vicki is around,” Brandi observed. “Like, really, you kind of become her sidekick, and you don’t have a personality, and it sucks.”

Brandi added that when Vicki wasn’t there to dampen her sparkle, Tamra was actually “super fun.”

In response to Brandi’s claims, Tamra explained she felt the need to stick close to her longtime friend because Vicki was battling COVID-19 at the time and had just experienced her dramatic split from her fiance Steve Lodge.

Tamra also shared she feels the need to “take care” of Vicki.

“I felt like she came into filming Ultimate Girls Trip in a bad place,” Tamra added, noting that Steve was moving out of their shared home while they were away filming for the show.

Brandi Glanville admits she had a similar friendship dynamic with Lisa Vanderpump

Once Tamra could explain her point of view, Brandi found a parallel within her friendship with her former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump.

Brandi admitted that during their time together on the show, she felt that Lisa was “in charge” of her and “worshiped” the brunette beauty when they were around each other.

This understanding allowed Brandi to expand further, and she shared that from her vantage point, “Vicki runs” Tamra.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently on hiatus.