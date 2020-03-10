Brad Pitt to feature in Drew and Jonathan Scott’s new star-studded HGTV series Celebrity IOU

Everyone loves the tall, dark and handsome TV twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, who are the perfect complement to finding homes and renovating them to fit the owner’s lifestyle.

The pair have humor and heart and have quickly become a superstar team for HGTV that people love to tune into and see.

Even their personal lives are fodder for great spin-off series that show how they approach their own designs and navigate their fame and their business.

The two brothers, from Vancouver, British Columbia, are not garden variety house flippers, but design experts who help people re-imagine their living spaces as they use clever design hacks and construction fixes to help people get their dream homes.

Now it has been announced that the pair — who grew up redesigning their bedrooms and helping people with fixing up their homes — have a new HGTV series called Celebrity IOU, which will feature a string of star-studded guests including Brad Pitt.

Read More Jennifer Aniston reportedly on Hollywood’s latest diet trend before Brad Pitt reunion at SAG Awards

What is Celebrity IOU?

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series that follows Hollywood A-listers as they give back to people who have helped them in the past.

To show their deep gratitude, the stars will surprise individuals who have had a major impact on them with big, heartwarming home renovations in an emotional reveal and set up. Spoiler alert: There will be tears!

Each episode sees a celebrity share a true behind-the-scenes story from their personal lives and get hands-on with Drew and Jonathan to brainstorm and put pen to paper as they design plan and create a beautifully customized space for the special mentor, friend and/or family member.

HGTV says in the press release: “Throughout the season, the brothers travel across the country to help create stunning new spaces on tight timelines.

“The projects include converting a detached garage into a gorgeous yet functional guest retreat, overhauling a lackluster backyard into an entertainer’s dream, and taking a condo from its outdated ‘70s style to a modern, cozy home perfect for family gatherings.”

Who is on Celebrity IOU?

The star-studded series is a cavalcade of celebs — with many award-winning stars set to appear.

Lined up to feature are actor, producer and two-time Academy Awards winner Brad Pitt; multi Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast Melissa McCarthy; Oscar, Emmy and Tony award winner Viola Davis; actress, writer, producer and fashion designer, Rebel Wilson, and Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and producer Michael Bublé.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” said Jonathan, who is co-producing the series with his brother.

“Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” added Drew. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

Jane Latman, president, HGTV said: “From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, upcoming Home Town Takeover, HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection.

“The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

Celebrity IOU will air Mondays, premiering Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Viewers can watch full episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres — Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning April 13. Fans also can visit HGTV.com for articles, and before-and-after photo galleries.