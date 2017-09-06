Who is Drew Scott, starring on Dancing with the Stars?

Tall, dark and handsome, Drew Scott is one of the new cast members of Dancing With The Stars Season 25.

The dapper suit-wearing twin stars in Property Brothers for HGTV and Canada’s W Network, which is a monster home-renovation hit.

He was the first celebrity leak from ABC for the new DWTS season.

Fans of Drew and his equally handsome brother Jonathan know the reality star from his clever realtor-bargaining and style renovations on his hit show.

The two have a genuine friendship and play off each other with wit and self-deprecating humor.

Drew Scott hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, but now calls Las Vegas home. The twins both attended the University of Calgary where a first house flip netted them $50,000.

Now Drew is the licensed realtor while Jonathan serves as the contractor in their weekly “reno” series.

The show is such a huge hit it spawned babies: Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, and Property Brothers: at Home.

But how did they get there?

Before all the real estate success that translated to the smallscreen, the brothers had bit parts in hit TV shows filmed up in Canada — Drew in Smallville, Jonathan in the X-Files.

That experience, however, left Drew in massive debt, as revealed in the twins’ memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story.

Drew is now happily engaged to Linda Phan, yet their wedding date is still up in the air.

Not stopping to smell the roses yet, Drew and his twin Jonathan and another brother, J.D. Scott, are hard at work with their entrepreneurial Scott Brothers Entertainment.

They are a robust content farm cooking up creative TV shows and films. They are also a lifestyle brand of products and QVC has a contract with them to sell their items.

It was his Scottish-born father James who inspired Drew and his brothers into being renovators, getting them into the business early on and encouraging the two boys to come up with a business before they were ten years old!

They did, and Drew and Jonathan designed and sold unique hangers which were bought in large amounts by a woman who placed a significant order.

That experience whetted their appetite to make a name for themselves somehow.

In a recent ET interview, Brooke Anderson asked Drew about Dancing with the Stars.

He said: “I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m everything. Dancing With the Stars is something we’ve both been asked to do before but it’s finally happening.”

This need to succeed will undoubtedly make Drew Scott, who reportedly lost 25 pounds to get in shape for the ABC dancing show and is paired with professional hoofer Emma Slater, a fun contender to watch.

Dancing With The Stars Season 25 premieres Monday September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.