Bootay Bag on Shark Tank: What makes this panty subscription special and how can you sign up?

Bootay Bag is a handy new product presented on ABC’s Shark Tank on October 23.

This week, the sharks were given the opportunity to listen to Elly Gheno as she explained why they should invest in her women’s undergarment subscription service.

The perky personality appeared in front of the panel as they made their decisions “in a production bubble” inside the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas for the 2020 season. Shark Tank moved from the show’s usual Culver City, California sound stage on the Sony lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to KTNV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Everyone [from Season 12] was taken care of. Everyone who worked on the show behind-the-scenes was treated like a king and a queen, like their health was the most important thing in the world,” explained Barbara Corcoran, a veteran member of the Shark Tank panel.

The Bootay Bag was a passion project for inventor Elly Gheno

Elly, an entrepreneur from San Francisco, was convincing as she spoke about her Bootay Bag passion project in front of the sharks, saying that she came up with the idea because she wanted to fix the insufficiency with regard to the “affordability and convenience of the underwear shopping process.”

Her solution? A subscription concept that begins at only $10 a month.

Along with different ways to opt in to this service, sizing guides are available online so subscribers can be sure their bras and panties are the right fit. The latter uses jean size to determine what size underwear they will receive.

Bootay Bag claims to be both hassle and commitment-free

“Bootay Bag gives you the option to choose your size and style preference, shipment frequency, and more! You can cancel or skip a month easily using the user-friendly customer portal. Talk about a hassle-free, no-commitment service!” states the product’s official site.

The subscription service works much like many others. Recurring orders process on the 15th of each month with mailing typically done by the 23rd of that same month.

Bootay Bay states that it “may take up to two weeks to be processed, packaged and shipped due to high volume” and the source mentions that “bags purchased after the 15th will be shipped within seven business days if [the] current month’s inventory allows.”

Bootay Bag is called a top subscription service

Earlier this year, Bootay Bag was offered as one of 29 cool subscription boxes you should gift yourself by BuzzFeed. The source was very complimentary about Elly’s concept, calling the available products “cute” and noting that cleaning them is not necessary.

“One, two, or four pairs of gorgeous underwear, either the cheeky kind or a good ol’ thong. Don’t want thongs? No problem. Want only thongs? Also not a problem. Just specify the style you’d like to receive every month when you sign up,” BuzzFeed said.

This new Shark Tank invention is only available on the Bootay Bag’s site.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.