Bling Emprie’s Anna Shay dead at 62 after suffering stroke

Bling Empire matriarch Anna Shay has died at the age of 62 after she suffered a stroke.

Anna quickly became a fan favorite on Bling Empire Season 1.

As the show went on, Bling Empire fans couldn’t get enough of her hilarious quotes and one-liners that kept viewers entertained.

Finding fame was the last thing Anna expected as she was very shy and never anticipated being in front of the camera on the Netflix show.

However, when the cameras were rolling, Anna was just herself, which was another reason so many adored her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Today the sad news broke that Anna died unexpectedly.

Bling Empire star Anna Shay dead at age 62

Anna’s family spoke with People magazine to confirm she had died unexpectedly.

According to the magazine, Anna’s loved ones revealed her death was caused by a stroke.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” read a statement from the family.

The statement went on to gush over Anna and the impact she had on so many lives.

“Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten,” ended the family’s message via People magazine.

News of Anna’s death has caused an outpour of love and condolences to social media as people honor a special woman gone too soon.

One called her an empire queen, which was spot on when it came to Anna.

Another kept it simple, calling Anna iconic and truer words were never spoken.

It wasn’t just fans mourning Anna. Some of her Bling Empire costars have also shared tributes to their beloved friend.

Anna Shay’s Bling Empire costars pay tribute to her

Kevin Kreider was one of the first to take to Instagram to honor Anna after learning about her passing. He shared a video clip and pictures, writing in the caption that he wished he could have had one last adventure with Anna.

Kelly Mi Li used Instagram too, to honor Anna with a post filled with several photos of them together, as well as some with the whole cast. In the caption, Anna was referred to as “one of a kind,” as Kelly acknowledged how much Anna will be missed.

There will no doubt be more tributes to Anna Shay as news of her death sets in with those that knew and loved her the most.

Anna is survived by her son Kenny Kemp and her grandchildren.

Bling Empire Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.