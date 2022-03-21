Blake Shelton reveals his most important role right now

Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Blake Shelton has a lot going on in his life at all times.

He is one of the coaches on The Voice and has been there since the show began. He will enter his 22nd season on the show if he returns in 2022.

He is also one of country music’s top stars, the record holder for the most consecutive number one hits in country music history.

However, neither of those roles are the ones that Blake feels are most important right now.

Blake Shelton talks his most important role in life

Blake Shelton said that it isn’t his music career or television presence that takes priority in his life anymore.

Blake told Touch of Country that the most important role in his life now is that of the stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s children.

Blake called it the “most important role a man could ever have.”

He said he learned this from his own father, who became the stepfather of Blake’s brother Richie.

“He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad,” Blake said.

Blake took what his dad did with Richie and used it as the guidelines for how he relates to Gwen’s kids.

“Every day, I fall in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” Blake said.

Gwen has three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Blake had no kids of his own coming into the marriage.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” Blake said.

“You gotta get some life in there. Marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”

Will Blake Shelton return to The Voice

While Blake Shelton said that he is considering winding his career at The Voice down after so many seasons, he will probably be back in 2022.

Ariana Grande is almost surely leaving the show because she will be filming a new movie, Wicked when The Voice is scheduled to return.

There are rumors that Jennifer Lopez might replace her.

While Blake wants to leave, The Voice probably won’t shake things up too much in one single season, so expect them to offer enough money to bring the hit-maker back.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.