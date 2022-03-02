Blake Moynes responds after fan questions the ‘ulterior motives’ behind his shaved face

Blake Moynes reacts to skepticism around his new look. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes shocked Bachelor Nation when he shaved his beard and revealed his new look.

Naturally, the transformative look had Bachelor Nation buzzing and weighing in with their thoughts on Blake’s beardless photo.

While some loved Blake’s new fresh-faced appearance, one fan expressed some amusing skepticism surrounding what might have motivated Blake to shave his beard.

A fan offers up an amusing theory about Blake Moyne’s shaved beard

Blake Moynes took to his Instagram account to show off his jawline after shaving his beard for the first time in ten years.

In the photo, Blake sits in a car and gives a smile to the camera while wearing a jacket and camouflage cap.

Blake captioned the photo, “I did a thing. 10 years, 10. Yes?…or no? I don’t know..”

Based on Blake’s caption, it would appear he’s torn on whether he’s fully happy with the new look, but many fans and followers showed him support and approval after making the change.

Meanwhile, one fan humorously concocted a theory that perhaps there’s a bigger scheme behind Blake’s choice to shave.

Commenting on a Bachelor fan page’s post about Blake’s beardless selfie, the fan wrote, “Are we considering the possibility that shaving is simply a disguise so that he can sneak onto another season?”

Blake Moynes’ reacts to the fan’s ‘disguise’ theory

The fan’s theory jokingly references the fact that Blake has made appearances on two different seasons of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall that Blake has pursued three different Bachelorettes since joining The Bachelor franchise. Initially, Blake pursued Clare Crawley, then Tayshia Adams, and then Blake got engaged to Katie Thurston at the end of The Bachelorette Season17.

With Katie and Blake calling off their brief engagement, fans have been curious if Blake would be interested in returning to the franchise in some capacity yet again to take a fourth shot at love.

After reading the fan’s ‘disguise’ theory, Blake even joked that the comment has now planted the idea in his head to follow through and return to the franchise in disguise.

Blake wrote, “ this is a unreal comment. Now I’ll have to shave my head too, s**t. Thanks lukee.”

Blake may still be in the process of deciding whether he loves his new look or not, but it’s clear he’s still able to laugh about all the responses regarding his major change in appearance.

