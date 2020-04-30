Blake Horstmann slams Nick Viall and hints that Bachelor Nation is fake

Blake Horstmann didn’t find love with Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette, sent home right before he was about to propose to her.

His stint in Mexico on Bachelor In Paradise didn’t go any better. In fact, he was exposed as someone who slept around with several women.

Only a few episodes into the season, Blake and the Stagecoach festival became a bad look for him, as the women continued to expose his sexual ways.

But according to Blake, it sounds like there are worse people than him in Bachelor Nation.

On Instagram, Blake hosted a Q&A on Instagram Live, and he revealed that he’s not a big fan of Nick Viall. As fans know, Viall has a podcast where he talks to people from Bachelor Nation.

Blake Horstmann says there’s no way he’s going on Nick’s podcast

When a fan asked him if he would ever go on Nick’s podcast as he’s always talking badly about Blake, the answer wasn’t surprising.

Horstmann shared there’s no way he’d do it.

“I would rather sh*t in my hand and clap,” Blake revealed to the fan, adding in a smaller font that Nick talks badly about everyone.

But that wasn’t the only information that came from his Q&A session.

When someone asked him what the worst part was about Bachelor Nation, he thought it was a good question.

He then proceeded to explain that the hypocrisy from previous contestants is the worst. He points out that people are in pods, and they forget how hard the experience is and how tough it is to deal with the hate online.

Blake then essentially says that people are fake because they judge you for mistakes and things they have also done and been through.

He doesn’t name names in his answer.

Blake Horstmann didn’t impress last year on Bachelor In Paradise

When Blake was announced on Bachelor In Paradise, fans were excited to see where Becca’s runner-up was months after being dumped by her.

Sadly, he had been busy at the Stagecoach festival, as he had slept with several of the women from the Bachelor Nation.

The women started talking, and it was revealed he had been hooking up with contestants left and right. He would try to defend his decisions, but fans were disappointed to learn about his player past.

Since then, he has stayed out of the spotlight.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.