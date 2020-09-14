Blake Horstmann breaks his silence about Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s breakup drama

Blake Horstmann from Bachelor In Paradise is speaking out about the situation between Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph.

Late last week, Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton.

The news came as a shock to everyone, including Colton himself. Fans wanted answers, and Blake was supposedly bombarded with questions about what happened.

Blake recently hung out with Colton after he disappeared from social media and a photo surfaced of them together last week.

But Blake isn’t dishing out any details whatsoever.

Blake Horstmann says he doesn’t know anything about Cassie and Colton

On Instagram Stories, Blake spoke out about the situation. His videos were compiled and shared by the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop.

In the video, Blake revealed that he has received thousands of messages from fans asking about Colton and Cassie. He explained that he doesn’t know anything about it, but if he did, he wouldn’t share it.

He also explained that he doesn’t think that it’s a funny situation and people shouldn’t be making fun of it. That could be a reference to Dylan Barbour, who encouraged a joke that was made online about Cassie needing a fall fence to keep Colton out.

Blake may be protecting Colton because he understands what it’s like to have your personal baggage on display.

Blake recently revealed that he himself is dating someone new, but didn’t want to go into details about it. His new girlfriend is not from The Bachelor franchise and he’s taking things slow.

Blake Horstmann had been hanging out with Colton recently

Blake was spotted in a photo with Colton recently, but he claims he knows nothing about the restraining order. If Colton was really blindsided by it, Blake’s lack of knowledge seems plausible.

Late last week, a source close to Colton responded to Cassie’s restraining order saying that he was completely surprised by it.

Cassie had filed a temporary restraining order, revealing that she believed that Colton had planted a tracking device on her car, that he had been sending her harassing text messages, and that he had been showing up unannounced at her apartment in Los Angeles.

She also claimed that he had shown up at her parents’ house in Huntington Beach, California, where he was in quarantine when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Colton himself hasn’t issued a statement about the incident on his social media.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.