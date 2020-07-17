Bachelor In Paradise star Blake Horstmann reveals he’s dating someone and taking it slow

Bachelor In Paradise star Blake Horstmann is breaking his silence after spending a year keeping a low profile.

Last summer, Blake went on Bachelor In Paradise with the goal of finding love. However, it quickly became apparent that a good match wasn’t in the cards for him.

Blake had already hooked up with several of the women on the show, some just days apart from each other. That obviously didn’t sit too well with fans, which may have been why Blake decided to keep a low profile.

After stepping away from the spotlight, Blake is now revealing that he has found someone new.

But while he did confirm that he’s dating someone, he is keeping the details to himself.

Blake Horstmann is dating someone but wants to keep it private

Blake recently broke the news on a podcast on which he was a guest. He was asked about his dating life and answered honestly but kept the details private in order to protect his new woman.

“I am dating. Yeah, I’m kind of seeing somebody right now,” Blake revealed on the Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan podcast. “We’re going slow and everything, that kind of thing. But yeah, we’re keeping it private.”

It seems that Blake has learned a thing or two about himself after his time on Bachelor In Paradise.

“[Even] before The Bachelorette, I would jump into a relationship. I’d meet somebody and be like, ‘OK, here we go.’ Like boom, I’m in a relationship,” he explained. “I fall hard, I fall fast. So I’m trying to navigate this in a different way and do this differently instead of doing that, and maybe it’ll be a different outcome. So that’s kind of where we’re at right now. Because I do go in hard, and either I get scared or she gets scared, so I’m trying to do this one a little bit different.”

Blake explained that his new love interest does not live in his native Colorado, which means they aren’t seeing one another very often at the moment. They are taking it slow but chatting quite a bit via Zoom.

Blake Horstmann is moving on from his playboy days on Bachelor In Paradise

It sounds like Blake is ready to leave his playboy past behind and focus on a relationship. He wants to take it slow to see if this will be any different than his past relationships.

He didn’t have the best experience on Bachelor In Paradise, even though he went on the show with the goal of finding love.

When Blake’s story about hooking up with several Bachelor women at StageCoach last year came out, fans expressed their disappointment in Blake.

It didn’t help when Blake’s personal text messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes were exposed as well.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.