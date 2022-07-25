Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli drink too much, make a scene

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli show some PDA. Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have been making quite the splash in the reality television world lately.

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum and Love Is Blind alum made fans speculate about their relationship for months.

Recently, the two documented their relationships with videos and pictures and went public on the same day.

While fans of Blake and Giannina figured they were together after going abroad with one another, hearing them say how in love they are was what fans were waiting for.

Giannina had a failed relationship from Love Is Blind, and Blake found himself runner-up on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, later receiving backlash for sleeping with multiple women at Stage Coach before going on BIP. After their fair share of drama, Blake and Giannina deserved some happiness.

Now, the two are seeing the spotlight for an entirely different reason – their PDA moment onstage in front of a live audience.

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli give the audience a show

During a Live segment of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine, one in which she was promoting Spade and Sparrows wine that she blends together, fans could see Blake and Giannina get down with their love.

As Giannina drank straight from one of the Spade and Sparrows bottles, Blake was sitting in a chair getting a lap dance from his girlfriend while the audience sat and watched.

Giannina could be seen rubbing up against Blake, flipping her hair around, grinding against him, and then taking a huge swig of the wine and kissing Blake seductively.

Following that mix of events, Giannina stood and jumped up in the air, trying to get an even bigger rouse out of the people in the audience, as Blake, too, threw his arm up in the air.

Blake then captioned the video by saying, “Soooo this is what happens when you drink too much @spadeandsparrows at a live @offthevinepodcast #sorrymom.”

Bachelor alums and fans react to the video full of PDA

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was helping to host the event, gave the duo a fire flame emoji to show how much she loved the show they put on.

Katie Thurston, who has also been in the Bachelor Nation spotlight quite a bit lately, from her feud with Nick Viall to her breakup with John Hersey, declared, “It’s not even 10 am [laughing/crying face emoji] I wasn’t ready [two fire flame emojis and hands clapping emojis].”

Elyse Dehlbom, a contestant from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, joked, “MY EYES! Just kidding I see this daily haha.”

Adam Gottschalk, married to Raven Gates Gottschalk and who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, stated, “Need a version with the crowd audio pls.”

Another viewer commented on seeing Jason flop down on the floor in the right-side frame of the video, while another exclaimed, “I do the same thing to my fiancé when I drink too much.”

Yet one other fan claimed, talking to Blake, “I [red heart] that her Magic G moment made you blush.”

While Blake and Giannina got a bit crazy on stage during the Live event, the two are loving life and enjoying each other.

