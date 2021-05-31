Biniyam Shibre released his own song and music video, and his fellow 90 Day Fiance cast are promoting it

Biniyam Shibre released his very own song and music video that many of his fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates posted about. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Biniyam Shibre released his very own song and music video on YouTube that got many of his fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member’s attention and promotion.

His song is called Dancey Dancey and features an upbeat tempo with lyrics in his native language. The video was created and shot in his home country of Ethiopia and Biniyam appears throughout the whole video dancing in different styles and singing.

On The Other Way, Biniyam was known as a dancer but his breakout move into music and producing was surprising to fans.

Many of the cast within the 90 Day Fiance franchise are supporting Biniyam’s song and video and gave it a shout-out on their Instagram stories.

Biniyam has broken into the music world with his first song and music video

Biniyam’s music video is available to watch on YouTube and already has 16,000 views. The video is about 5 minutes long and depicts sweeping images of Ethiopia along with Biniyam’s unique dancing style.

Besides the video for “Dancey Dancey”, Biniyam only has four other videos which where his skills at dancing in clubs is highlighted.

Biniyam called attention to his song and video through an Instagram post where he asked his followers to, “Please like and subscribe!”

Biniyam introduced his new music video with an Instagram post.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast helped promote Biniyam’s music video

Jovi, Sumit and Jenny, and Tom were among the 90 Day Fiance cast who gave Biniyam’s music video a shout-out on their own Instagram pages.

They featured scenes from Biniyam’s music video with links for followers to swipe up and view. The support he got from many of the 90 Day Fiance cast was accompanied by congratulations.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members gave Biniyam’s new song and video a shout-out. Pic credit: @tombrooks_tv/@sumitjenny/@jovid11/Instagram

Biniyam and Ariela are still together in Ethiopia raising their son Avi and spending quality family time together. Biniyam and Ariela’s relationship was talked about a lot during their time on the show with many people thinking that they weren’t going to make it since they had many cultural differences to overcome.

Ariela and Biniyam are still engaged and yet to be married. It is unclear whether they will be featured on another season of The Other Way or if Biniyam will make his way to America.

Biniyam has remained dedicated to his work as a dancer and this music video and song could spell the beginning of his music career.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.