Binh Trin snags modeling contract and says he’s done talking about MAFS

Binh Trinh has been doing big things since his time on Married at First Sight, and now he’s officially done talking about the show.

The 29-year-old just snagged a modeling contract, and he wants to focus on that instead of the negativity that comes from being affiliated with the show.

Binh made that clear during a recent post where he shared snaps from his latest modeling gig.

Binh told his social media followers that he would no longer answer questions or DMs about the show, which, as you know, wasn’t a good experience.

Season 15 was a total disappointment for Binh, who was matched with Morgan Bell.

Sadly, things quickly turned sour between the newly married pair, and they ended things midway through the season.

Since his time on the show, Binh has been focusing on his mental health by going to therapy and doing the necessary work to improve his life.

Binh Trinh is done with MAFS as he kicks off his modeling career

Monsters and Critics had an exclusive interview with Binh in 2023, and he shared plans to leave San Diego for Los Angeles— so that he could take advantage of all the opportunities there.

Well, Binh has seemingly made the move to Hollywood, and it paid off big time because the MAFS star is now a model.

He recently shared a slew of professional snaps on Instagram and wrote, “I’m signing with @MuseManagement. Thanks for the opportunity I won’t take it for granted, Let’s COOK 🔥🧑‍🍳🔥.”

The Season 15 alum also noted in the post that he will not engage in any more conversations about the show and affirmed that he only wants to focus on positive energy.

“I’m not going to respond to DMs about MAFS. but if you want to talk about fitness, inspiring each other, growing, mindfulness, therapy (things that bring you fulfillment, peace), or dogs I’m in!” wrote Binh.

Binh celebrates his birthday and reflects on how far he’s come

The MAFS alum celebrated his birthday on February 5, and he used the time for some self-reflection.

Binh posted several snapshots on Instagram showing his favorite moments with his friends, family, and even a few of his former castmates.

“Looking back at the abundance I’ve had; from awesome friends and opportunities to new places & memories I’ll always cherish I can’t help but smile!” wrote Binh.

The newly minted model reflected on how far he’s come sharing that his dad is from a small village in Vietnam.

“I come from low social economic areas so to be where I’m at right now,” he noted. “I’m just grateful and won’t ever take it for granted! “

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.