Big Ed Brown has message for his critics

Big Ed Brown is fresh off of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where a lot of negative things went down in his relationship with his fiancee Liz Brown. The way viewers perceived him was also largely negative.

Ed was criticized for how he treated Liz, how he spoke to the other female cast members during the Tell All, for lying, and for being a gaslighter.

With that said, Ed might be feeling the heat from his 90 Day Fiance haters because his latest Instagram post seemed to be an acknowledgment and diss of those critical of him.

Ed shared a video with his 504,000 Instagram followers that first showed a selfie of him and Liz as Ed wrote, “Hittin the T-Box with the bae.”

Another photo showed Ed on the putting green of a golf course with a club in his hand as he was mid-motion. The caption for that part of the video read, “She said I’m like the Tiger Woods of mayo.”

The video then showed Ed as he swung his club and sent his golf ball flying. Liz was filmed hitting the ball next as Ed commented that Liz had better form than him.

In the caption of his post, Ed jabbed, “While y’all got your panties in a bunch, I’m livin life on the green.”

It’s unclear if anything, in particular, prompted Ed’s carefree video and pointed message or whether it stemmed from all the drama and heat from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

The end of Ed’s video directed fans to the link in his bio to buy a Cameo from him.

Big Ed Brown uses his 90 Day Fiance fame for promotions

While Ed has many haters, he also has fans who find him entertaining.

That said, Ed is on Cameo, where 90 Day Fiance fans can buy personalized messages and videos from the TLC personality.

Ed has posted teaser trailers on his Instagram page for some of the Cameos he’s done. He’s known for dressing up in costumes or funny garb on the platform and delivering amusing content.

He often uses some of his most famous lines from his time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, like, “You’re my best view.”

Ed charges $59 for a personalized video and $4 per message.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are back together after breaking up on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Before Ed and Liz appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the beginning of their relationship and subsequent time together was featured on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

From their appearance on those two seasons, viewers discovered that Ed and Liz had serious trust, jealousy, and communication issues and admittedly broke up eight or more times.

During 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched the pair have an explosive fight after their engagement party, resulting in another breakup and Liz throwing her ring in a bush. She retrieved it, and they got back together and went to couples therapy.

Then, during the Tell All, Ed got caught in a lie about talking to his ex, Rosemarie Vega, and got mad at Liz for not having his back through the lie. He asked her for the ring back, and they broke up again and left the Tell All separately.

However, Ed and Liz have reconciled since then. They have been posting content with each other on social media throughout the time Season 7 was airing, solidifying their relationship to the public.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.