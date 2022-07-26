Big Ed Brown caught with his hand down Liz Woods’ pants, 90 Day Fiance critics react

Big Ed was photographed with his hands down his fiancee Liz Woods’ pants. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown was caught being inappropriate with his fiancee Liz Woods while attending a rodeo together.

The 57-year-old was photographed with his hand down the back of 28-year-old Liz’s pants in a public setting, and onlookers reacted on social media to the photo.

90 Day Fiance fans have seen Big Ed and Liz kiss and be affectionate on camera, but Big Ed’s rodeo grab was more than 90 Day viewers wanted to see.

Big Ed and Liz’s troubled relationship has played out for viewers on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, so fans have gotten to know them over several years.

In the last episode of Season 2 of The Single Life, Ed proposed, and Liz accepted. With that backdrop, they are set to be cast members in the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?.

Their trust and communication issues will be at the center of their tumultuous road to the altar.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Big Ed Brown being photographed with his hands down Liz Woods’ pants

The picture of Big Ed with his hands down the back of Liz Woods’ pants as she was starting to stand up was first reported by TMZ.

The photo made its way around the internet and social media and caused 90 Day viewers to react to the shocking grab.

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram reshared the photo and added the caption, “I can smell this picture [vomit emojis.].”

In the comments of the post, other 90 Day critics reacted.

One pinned comment read, “Now I have to run my eyes under some cold water to this image out.”

While another questioned, “What?!?! Why would anyone even do this in public?! What in the hell is wrong with both of them?!?”

Pic credit: @mommysaysbadwordstoo/Instagram

A different 90 Day fan page on Instagram also shared the picture and added, “Where is his hand going lol.”

In the comments of that post, more viewers shared their thoughts.

One critic wrote, “I think he might be so f*****g stupid he thought it was her back pocket but he’s nasty.”

Someone else remarked that they “deserve each other,” while there was an abundance of vomit emojis as well.

Pic credit: @thisisbigtrash/Instagram

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods will be joined by five other couples on Happily Ever After?

Aside from Big Ed and Liz, there are five other alumni 90 Day couples whose drama will be aired on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?.

Those couples are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, and Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.