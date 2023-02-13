Big Ed Brown and fiancee Liz Woods spotted clubbing in San Diego

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown was spotted with his fiancee Liz Wooods for a night out in San Diego.

The occasion was captured by a friend of Liz’s, and Liz reshared the post on her Instagram Story.

In the image, Liz’s friend @ivan619 was at the top of the photo, Big Ed was in the middle, and Liz was at the bottom with her arm outstretched, appearing to be taking the group picture. Liz and her friend had big smiles on their faces, while Ed had more of a smirk.

There were two captions on Liz’s image. One from the original share, saying, “Vibing with my peeps!” and another from Liz saying, “Night Out In SD with my favorite men.”

The photo was geotagged at Camino Riviera in San Diego. The venue is a Mexican restaurant that also hosts happy hour and DJ nights.

Ed did not repost the Story on his Instagram.

Liz Woods reshared an Instagram Story with Ed Brown. Pic credit: @e_marie_92/Instagram

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods talked about moving out of San Diego

Big Ed and Liz’s San Diego night out in San Diego makes it unclear as to whether or not the pair followed through with their intentions to move out of San Diego.

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Ed and Liz went to look at houses to buy in the San Diego area.

They found a house that they both loved, but that was out of their price range. During the house tour, Liz brought up the idea to Ed of moving out of San Diego. She thought their relationship needed a fresh start and that a new location to live in could bring them that.

Ed remarked that he had lived in San Diego for 20+ years and that he would be giving up a lot but conceded with Liz’s desire to move.

However, it is possible the couple made a quiet move and just returned to the city for a night with friends.

Big Ed described his relationship with Liz as a ‘marathon’

Ed and Liz have admittedly broken up more than eight times, with that latest time being at the Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Viewers have seen many ugly sides to Ed and Liz’s relationship, and there have been many calls for them to break up. Despite the heavy criticism from outside their relationship and the many issues they appear to have within their relationship, Ed and Liz have gotten back together again.

Perhaps as an acknowledgment of the erratic nature of their connection, Ed shared a selfie video post with Liz joking about her taking him out to dinner and Liz saying she would just go by herself.

In the caption, Ed commented, “Our relationship is a marathon..!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.