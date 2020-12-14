Big Brother, Survivor fans can enter new CBS contest and win prizes

Fans of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race can win prizes through a new contest that CBS is using to promote its reality competition shows.

On Sunday, the three shows took to social media to begin promoting a contest that will take place this week. It certainly got the fans of all three shows buzzing on Twitter.

It definitely seems like this is a way to draw additional eyes to the upcoming season finale of The Amazing Race, which will take place on Wednesday, December 16. That’s also the last day of the contest.

It’s also a good way for the network to keep Big Brother on the minds of viewers and to make sure that people don’t forget about Survivor. Big Brother 23 is on the way, even though it could be a few more months before the premiere.

Fans of Survivor have been dismayed that CBS had to take the show off the schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the plan is to bring it back at some point, so we all just have to be patient.

Reality show contest at CBS

The Big Brother Twitter account posted, “We’ve formed the ultimate @CBS reality alliance to bring you THREE days of giveaways and multi-show fun! Make sure to stay tuned, #BigBrother fans! We’ve got a special prize on the third day. Are you ready, @SurvivorCBS and @AmazingRaceCBS? We are! 😉.”

That post was responded to by someone at the Survivor Twitter account who wrote, “Stay tuned! We’ll be posting the first giveaway tomorrow!”

Each of the shows also posted a message about how it will work. The Twitter accounts posted, “Each day we will have a giveaway where one winner will be selected to win one bundle of three prizes. You can enter each giveaway one time only.”

Make sure to visit social media this week

The social media accounts for the three shows will be really busy this week. For fans of one or more of the shows, this will be a prime opportunity to try to win some great prizes. For anyone who has a die-hard fan in the family, this could also be a great way to get a holiday gift for them.

Also, don’t forget to tune in for the season finale of The Amazing Race this week. It is building toward a very exciting finish and the top three teams look like they could all emerge as the $1 million winners.

Big Brother and Survivor are currently on hiatus; The Amazing Race season finale is Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.