Big Brother pay: David Alexander will be paid more than second-place finisher from BB21

Big Brother payday is coming up soon, and it’s interesting to note that David Alexander will make more than Holly Allen did for finishing in second place during Big Brother 21.

David was also a member of the BB21 cast, but he returned to play on Big Brother 22 this summer. David ended up finishing in eighth place – which was a lot further than many fans predicted he would make it this season.

By just making it to the BB22 jury, David ensured that he would receive more money for playing BB22 than Holly did for nearly winning BB21.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

How is that possible, you ask? Well, let’s break it down a bit.

Big Brother stipends keep people competing

During the show’s regular summer seasons, the winner takes home $500,000, and the second-place finisher gets a nice $50,000.

Jackson Michie won the $500,000 last summer, and Holly Allen had to settle for $50,000.

Outside of the prize money, there are weekly stipends given to each of the houseguests. If they last longer in the game, they can keep earning money compared to someone who was sent home in Week 1 or Week 2.

Due to finishing first and second, Jackson and Holly got the prize money but not the stipend. It limited how much they could win on their season, but things are working a bit differently on Big Brother All-Stars 2.

Enzo claiming he wants to make big moves and votes to evict David over Nicole #bb22 pic.twitter.com/Jm2Ircy6vr — Cpl. Catnap (@com4blynumb) October 2, 2020

Big Brother payday coming up for David Alexander

As we previously reported, David got $40,000 as an appearance fee this summer. So did every other member of the BB22 cast. That’s a sunk payment that is separate from anything else they can earn.

On the live feeds, Memphis Garrett revealed that by making it to the BB22 jury, houseguests started receiving an additional $2,000 per week. That’s on top of the $40,000 check they are receiving for just playing the game.

This weekend, Nicole Franzel and Cody Calafiore talked a bit more about their upcoming paychecks, stating that even the winners will receive their appearance fee on top of the prize money.

But let’s get back to David. If Memphis was correct, then David will make $14,000 from his stipend. Additionally, David won $10,000 during the OTEV Veto Competition.

Biggest game moves this season… #BB22 1.) Day using the Veto on Kevin.

2.) David taking the 10k ….. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/I7N531djtN — I Like BB and I’m Sorry (@ilikebbsorry) October 6, 2020

In total, David looks to walk away from Big Brother 22 with a check worth $64,000. That’s an amazing paycheck for the guy who was voted out first on Big Brother 21, and it shows how well reality television can pay sometimes.

As for some of the other paychecks, the final five houseguests are now focused on winning the big prize. We also have a report on who is about to get evicted to take the BB22 cast down to just five people.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.