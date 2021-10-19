Big Brother: Nick Maccarone’s girlfriend gives birth to baby girl

Nick Maccarone is now a father after playing on BB21. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 21 houseguest Nick Maccarone is a father after his girlfriend gave birth today.

It was back in April that Nick announced that his girlfriend, Heather Bonato, was pregnant with their first child.

Recently, they also revealed that their baby girl was going to be named Juliana.

And now, the first photo of Nick, Heather, and Juliana has been posted on social media.

Nick Maccarone becomes a father

“Juliana Brielle Maccarone. 7 pounds, 6 ounces and the love of my life,” Nick posted as the caption for the photo showing off his new family.

Quite a few other Big Brother houseguests have already left messages of support for Nick and his family.

Big Brother 21 runner-up Holly Allen wrote, “You manifested this sweet girl since the moment I met you. So happy for the three of you!!!! 💗”

And fellow BB21 cast member Christie Murphy wrote, “Happiest feeling in the world I can’t even imagine how happy you are! Proud of you guys! Heather looks amazing! Love you! Hiiiii baby J, I can’t wait to meet youuuuuuu! 💕”

Nick Maccarone is now a father. Pic credit: @Nick.Maccarone/Instagram

Additional comments were left by Morgan Willett from Big Brother: Over the Top, Kaitlyn Herman from BB20, Analyse Talavera from BB21, and Tommy Bracco from BB21

More comments of support for Nick M. Pic credit: @Nick.Maccarone/Instagram

Nick Maccarone played on Big Brother 21 cast

It was during the Summer 2019 season that Nick Maccarone was a member of the Big Brother 21 cast.

Nick was part of a huge alliance that controlled the game and continued to run the house right up until the season finale.

Nick began the game as a 27-year-old therapist from Sewell, New Jersey. He ended up finishing in eighth place for the season and became a member of the BB21 jury.

On finale night, Nick voted for Jackson Michie to become the Big Brother 21 winner. By a 6-3 vote, Jackson won over Holly Allen, taking home the $500,000 prize for his efforts that summer.

Since his time in the house, Nick has remained very active on social media and he has been keeping everyone updated on the progress of his girlfriend’s pregnancy over the past few months. Now, his daughter has been born and we are looking forward to seeing more cute photos of Juliana Brielle Maccarone in the near future.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS in Winter 2022.