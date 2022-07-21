Big Brother live feeds to continue providing spoilers

Alyssa Snider is hoping to win the Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother live feeds could have been shut down for days, possibly creating a very disappointing situation for fans who subscribe to the service. But that’s not going to happen.

CBS recently revealed that the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony had been postponed, meaning no July 21 episode will air in primetime.

Instead, the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony will be pre-taped and then shown at a later date. This is to keep the houseguests on a schedule within the game, even though the audience is about to fall behind.

To keep the upcoming eviction a mystery, the producers could have decided to turn off the live feeds to ensure that no spoilers pop up online. This would be a way to make sure that more people tune in to the Sunday, July 24 episode of the show.

Luckily, the news came out late Wednesday evening that the live feeds aren’t going to be shut down for the weekend. Everyone can breathe a big sigh of relief.

Thank goodness that the announcement came so early, because now fans will have their answer before Thursday night. The feeds will be down during the episode taping, but will return with a lot of revelations later in the evening. Expect quite a few BB24 spoilers.

A warning that Big Brother live feeds would be down.

Originally, the July 21 episode was just pushed back to July 22, and every indication was that the feeds would be down on most of Thursday and Friday. This led to some concerns that the feeds might end up being down all weekend.

Rumors about the live feeds being down for a while. Pic credit: @HamsterWatch/Twitter

Breaking down what will happen before Sunday’s episode

Typically, the houseguests do evictions and Head of Household Competitions on Thursdays, the Nomination Ceremony is on Friday, and the Veto Competition is on Saturday. That’s a lot of Week 3 action to be covered before the next episode arrives on July 24.

The great news for viewers who only tune in for the episodes, is that the Sunday installment is going to be two hours long, packing several days of action into one night on the TV schedule. That’s also extremely convenient for anyone who is busy during the week.

Our reaction thinking you'll be shutting off the feeds for four days straight. pic.twitter.com/jiP4udWDot — RealityBBQ #BB24 (@rbbq) July 20, 2022

Below is the official announcement that Big Brother and CBS released once the Wednesday night episode had been viewed on the West Coast.

🚨Mark your calendars!🚨 We will see you Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c on @CBS! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/3ODMEFSqJn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 21, 2022

As a reminder, Big Brother returns at 8/7c on Sunday, July 24 with a two-hour installment. It should slide back into its regular schedule after that. For anyone who has missed an episode along the way, they can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.