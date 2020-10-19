Big Brother live feeds: A nominee makes case for Veto winner to keep them in the game

The Big Brother live feeds sh0wed one of the nominees pleading to stay in the game this weekend.

The final four houseguests have played their final Veto Competition of the summer, and it has set the stage for what will happen at the next Eviction Ceremony.

But there is still some time to campaign, even if it may not be the easiest thing to sell someone on at this point in the game.

Discussions alone about shaking things up should give show producers some footage to make the upcoming episode a bit more interesting.

BB22 spoilers recap

Backtracking for a second, Enzo Palumbo is the Head of Household this week. He won the chess competition that had been teased by Kaysar Ridha.

Enzo then nominated Christmas Abbott and Nicole Franzel for eviction.

On Saturday, Cody Calafiore won the Power of Veto, giving him a spot in the final three.

A request for safety

Cody has the only vote this week, and Christmas knows it. She isn’t giving up, though, and went to Cody about the possibility of taking her to the final three.

“I know that you and Nicole have a really great relationship,” Christmas said to Cody. “I am not sure what your thoughts are going into final three with the probability of getting into that final two with me in there or Nicole in there.”

After talking up Nicole and her friendship with Cody for a while, Christmas got to the point of asking to go to the final three with him and Enzo.

“I will say that I hope that I am in that equation. I have loved playing with you,” Christmas stated.

It was then time to really stroke his ego for a bit.

“I am among legends, and it is f***ing rad! I feel like I am hanging out with giants, and I get to be one of them!”

As expected, Cody was really non-committal, but he did give the familiar line of having a lot to think about before he makes his decision.

Would Cody really consider saving Christmas? That seems really unlikely, but Cody has to worry about her jury vote now.

Additional Big Brother news

There are just six episodes left on the Big Brother 2020 schedule. That’s how close we are to learning who won the $500,000 prize this summer.

An amusing possibility also surfaced on social media about what Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzine could end up wearing at the season finale this season.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.