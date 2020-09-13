Big Brother live feed spoilers: Updates on everything from the house

A lot of Big Brother live feed spoilers have been revealed since Bayleigh Dayton was evicted from the house.

It goes all the way back to the last Head of Household Competition, which finished up on the live feeds late Thursday night.

An Endurance Challenge took place, with Daniele Donato taking over the power in the game. She later talked about her regret at winning because she didn’t have a clear target for eviction.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Week 6 nominees for eviction

At the latest Nomination Ceremony, Dani put Kevin Campbell and David Alexander on the block. Her target for eviction became David and she promised Kevin that he would be safe.

BB Basement power gets used

David secretly used his BB Basement power to get off the block. It forced Dani to come up with a replacement nominee and she went with Tyler Crispen. She also promised Tyler that he would be safe.

Veto Competition time

Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Enzo Palumbo were drawn to join Kevin, Tyler, and Dani at the Veto Competition. Quite a few people in the house wanted a scenario where the nominees would remain the same.

Read More Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast revealed during live episode

Who won the Power of Veto?

In a competition that took place within the house, Da’Vonne won the Power of Veto. It was her first challenge victory and she was extremely proud of the accomplishment.

There are simultaneously people pushing for her to not use the POV and Kevin trying to convince her that she should. It is becoming a big deal in the house, with Tyler even considering faking a fight to get her to not use the POV.

Veto Meeting on Monday

Da’Vonne will host the Veto Ceremony on Monday and tell the rest of the BB22 cast if she is using the Power of Veto. It’s possible that if she uses the POV that Christmas Abbott will then use her power to stay off the block.

The most interesting part of Monday could be what Dani decides to do if she is forced to come up with a replacement nominee. She promised Ian Terry that she would not put him on the block, so where does that leave her? David and Da’Vonne cannot be nominated, so does she take a shot at Memphis Garrett or Enzo Palumbo?

Is a Double Eviction coming?

Some of the houseguests are convinced that Thursday night will be a Double Eviction. CBS hasn’t said anything, but sometimes the houseguests are able to figure these things out. And sometimes they also guess wrong.

And don’t forget, there is no Wednesday night episode this week as CBS had to make a little schedule change. The POV episode will be shown on Tuesday night instead.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.